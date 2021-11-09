Apple-1 computer built by Jobs and Wozniack hits the auction block

An original Apple computer hand-built by company founders Steve Wozniack and Steve Jobs will go up for auction in the US on Tuesday.

The Apple-1 unit, built in 1976, is expected to sell for $400,000 - $600,000.

The computer is one of the few remaining examples of Apple's first-ever computer and is considered the great, great grandfather of today's sleek MacBooks, according to John Moran Auctioneers.

“This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times.

The so-called "Chaffey College" Apple-1 is one of only 200 made by Jobs and Mr Wozniak at the very start of the company's odyssey from garage start-up to megalith worth $2 trillion.

This unit has only ever had two owners, per the auctioneers. An electronics professor at Chaffey College originally purchased it before selling it to his pupil in 1977.

The unnamed former student paid $650 at the time and has held onto the vintage device for four decades, the LA Times reported.

This would not be the first Apple-1 to be sold at a jaw-dropping price. An auction house in New York sold an Apple-1 device for more than $900,000 in 2014.

What makes the vintage device so valuable is its rare Koa wood encasing and is just one of six in the world to feature it.

An Apple-1 computer featuring a rare Koa wood case is only one of a handful that still function today. Screengrab / John Moran Auctioneers

Koa wood was abundant in the 1970s but, because of cattle grazing and extensive logging, is much rarer and expensive today.

The computer "has recently undergone an extensive authentication, restoration and evaluation process by one of the foremost experts in the field, who inspected all components and generated a full condition report for the Apple-1," the listing said.

The unit also comes with a copy of the Apple-1 basic manual, an original programming manual, two Apple-1 software cassette tapes as well as three original video, power and cassette interface cables.

Sixty of the Apple-1 computers are known to still exist, with only about 20 capable of functioning, according to Mr Cohen.