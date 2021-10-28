How to watch SpaceX Crew-3 Halloween launch on October 31

SpaceX engineers on Wednesday completed a static fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket which is scheduled to take a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station on October 31.

The Crew-3 mission is made up of four astronauts, Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The four astronauts will blast off aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 10.21 GST (6.21 GMT) on Sunday.

Nasa will be live streaming the launch on its YouTube channel.

The astronauts are expected to dock with the space station on Monday, where they will spend six months conducting research into material sciences, health and botany.

The mission is intended to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.

"Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," said Mr Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, on Wednesday.

Of the four, only Mr Marshburn has gone to space before. The medical doctor flew aboard a Space Shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012-13.

Ms Barron, who along with Mr Chari was selected for the Nasa astronaut corps in 2017, the most recent recruitment, previously served in the US Navy’s submarine fleet, and told reporters she saw many parallels between that experience and going to space.

The pair are also in the running for Nasa's Artemis missions to return humans to the Moon later this decade.

Mr Maurer, a materials science engineer, will become the 12th German to go to space and will join fellow ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France on the ISS, an overlap that will likely last a few days before the Frenchman returns to Earth with the rest of his Crew-2 colleagues.

Scientific highlights of the mission include an experiment to grow plants in space without soil, and another to build optical fibres in microgravity, which prior research has suggested will be superior in quality to those made on Earth.

Mr Maurer will help set up the European Robotic Arm which is currently being installed on the Russian side of the ISS, and test out Cimon – an artificial intelligence assistant developed by the German space agency DLR, Airbus and IBM.

"It's an experiment which is really paving the way towards exploration," he said.

The AI assistant may one day act as a geology expert that astronauts on a future mission to Mars could consult for quick answers, because the time to communicate with Earth would be 40 minutes, he said.

The Crew-3 astronauts will also conduct spacewalks to complete the upgrade of the station's solar panels, and will be present for two tourism missions, including Japanese tourists aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of 2021, and the Space-X Axiom crew, set for launch in February 2022.

Crew-3 is part of Nasa's multibillion-dollar partnership with SpaceX that it signed after ending the Space Shuttle program in 2011, to restore American capacity to carry out human spaceflight.

Boeing is also part of the same commercial program but its Starliner capsule has been beset by delays and will not fly its first crew until the end of 2022 at the earliest.