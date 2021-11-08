How to watch SpaceX Crew-2 return from the ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts home from the International Space Station after almost 200 days in orbit is set to splash down on Tuesday morning.

Nasa had planned to bring the SpaceX Crew-2 mission team back a day earlier, but delayed the process of detaching the spacecraft from the ISS owing to high winds in the landing zone.

The Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, will land in the Gulf of Mexico no earlier than 7.33am Gulf Standard Time on Tuesday, the space agency said.

Read more SpaceX Crew-3 launch to the ISS delayed again

Nasa will live-stream the astronauts’ return on its YouTube channel.

The timeline for the return is tentative, with weather conditions remaining a concern for SpaceX and the US space agency.

A decision will be made a few hours before the undocking procedure begins.

“We’ll keep crossing our fingers on the weather,” Sarah Walker, Dragon mission management director at SpaceX, said on Saturday.

Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide, Thomas Pesquet, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough onboard the International Space Station. ESA

France’s Thomas Pesquet, Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur flew to the ISS on April 24 this year.

Owing to several delays, they will return to Earth before the next four-person mission arrives at the ISS.

Crew-3 has also been delayed several times, by bad weather and an undisclosed medical problem, among other hitches.

Good news for crew number two

The journey home will now last eight hours, less than half as long as the trip there.

This is good news for the astronauts, who will not be able to use the on-board toilet because of a possible urine leak. They will rely on nappies until they land.

“Our intent is to not use the system at all for the return leg home because of what we’ve seen with the fluids we are talking about,” said Steve Stich, Nasa’s commercial crew programme manager.

“We have other means to allow the crew to perform the functions they need.”

The all-civilian crew of the privately funded Inspiration4 mission reported problems with the spacecraft’s toilet during their mission this year, but SpaceX redesigned the system before the Crew-3 flight.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules are certified to spend up to 210 days in orbit.

SpaceX Inspiration4 - in pictures