FBI confirms human remains found are of Brian Laundrie

Law enforcement on Thursday confirmed that human remains found this week at a Florida wilderness park were of Brian Laundrie, the primary person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton, Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Envrionmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” an FBI statement said.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, took part in the search on Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Florida, more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing after heading into the vast Carlton Reserve park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found,” lawyer Steven Bertolino said in a text to The Associated Press.

A coroner this month said Petito had been killed by strangulation.

Laundrie, 23, was declared a “person of interest” in the case. He declined to co-operate with police before disappearing.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search Mr Laundrie was under way, a representative for the office said.

Police had been searching for Mr Laundrie for weeks, and live television images on Wednesday showed search teams and sniffer dogs at work.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 This still image from a police bodycam released by the Moab City Police Department in Utah, shows Brian Laundrie speaking to officers who responded to an altercation between Mr Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito, on August 12. AFP

“Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie,” FBI Tampa said in a statement earlier in the week.

“An FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time.”

The body of Petito, 22, lay in the Wyoming wilderness for a month until it was discovered in mid-September.

Petito had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Laundrie, starting in July, and they documented their journey in a series of social media posts.

She posted her final photo to Instagram on August 25, the same day she last spoke to her mother by phone. Petito was last seen alive on August 26.

Her family filed a missing-person report on September 11 after she vanished, and Laundrie returned home to Florida without her.

Petito's disappearance captivated the country, first as an internet sensation and then as a tabloid mystery that grew more enigmatic by the day.

It also triggered debate over the disproportionate attention afforded to missing white women.

Agencies contributed to this report