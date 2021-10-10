Minnesota bar shooting in St Paul kills one and wounds 14

A woman died and 14 people were wounded in a shootout at a busy bar in St Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday.

All of the injured from the shootout, which happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar, are expected to survive, US authorities said.

Police arrested three men who were being treated at a hospital for injuries, with early information indicating that several people fired guns.

More from the US Job growth slows sharply in September

All three will be booked into the Ramsey County jail when they are discharged, the St Paul Police Department said on Twitter. They have not yet been charged.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shootout at the bar, which is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Centre, where the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild play.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves, and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” police spokesman Steve Linders said.

“And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself. One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in friend’s arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”

Mr Linders said he did not recall any recent calls for police service to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

The woman was the 32nd homicide victim in Minnesota this year, the Star Tribune reported.