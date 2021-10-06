At least four injured in Texas school shooting

At least four people were injured in a shooting at a Dallas-area high school on Wednesday.

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, was placed on lockdown following initial reports of an "active shooter situation."

Police believe three of the victims are students and the other an older person who may have been a teacher.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of those injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

In a news conference, local police identified the suspect and said he was on the run.

"This person is considered to be armed and dangerous," officials told a news conference.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at the school.

Live television images showed a heavy police presence around the school, with armed officers searching the sprawling campus and fire trucks on the scene.

Video from WFAA in Dallas showed a single file line of people exiting a school building and long lines of buses outside.

On October 1, a former student shot and injured the principal at a nearby school in Houston.

