US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

In this image provided by the U. S. Marine Corps, soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division check evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport inb Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/ US Marine Corps

The US military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

US Central Command said the US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul.

The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.

#Afghanistan: Due to security threats at the airport, we continue to advise U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates. Those at Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or New Ministry of Interior gate should leave immediately. https://t.co/RwXJAlj4Fr pic.twitter.com/cJtOGk5AR2 — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 28, 2021

US officials also warned that all Americans should leave the airport immediately.

It wasn’t clear if that individual was involved specifically in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation from the country after the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

The airstrike fulfilled a vow President Joe Biden made to the nation Thursday when he said the perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered.

“We have options there right now,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

The president was warned Friday to expect another lethal attack in the closing days of a frantic US-led evacuation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Biden's national security team offered a grim outlook.

"They advised the president and vice president that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul airport,” Ms Psaki said, echoing what the Pentagon has been saying since the bombing Thursday at Kabul airport that pushed the White House deeper into crisis over a chaotic and deadly conclusion to a war that began nearly 20 years ago.

Late Friday, the State Department again urged Americans to stay away from airport gates, including “the New Ministry of Interior gate.”

Few new details about the attack emerged a day later, but the Pentagon corrected its initial report that there had been suicide bombings at two locations. It said there was just one — at or near the Abbey Gate, followed by gunfire. The initial report of a second bombing at the nearby Baron Hotel proved to be false, said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon's Joint Staff; he attributed the mistake to initial confusion.

Based on a preliminary assessment, US officials believe the suicide vest used in the attack, which killed at least 169 Afghans in addition to the 13 Americans, carried about 25 pounds of explosives and was loaded with shrapnel, a U.S. official said Friday. A suicide bomb typically carries five to 10 pounds of explosives, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary assessments of the bombing.

Mr Biden said in an address to the nation after the attack that the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

Mr Taylor said the Pentagon will be prepared.

“We have options there right now” to enable whatever retaliatory action may be ordered, Mr Taylor said.

Beyond the prospect of a one-time retaliatory strike to answer Thursday's suicide bombing, Mr Biden faces the problem of containing over the longer term an array of potential extremist threats based in Afghanistan.

In an Oval Office appearance Friday, Mr Biden again expressed his condolences to victims of the attack. The return home of U.S. military members' remains in coming days will provide painful and poignant reminders not just of the devastation at the Kabul airport but also of the costly way the war is ending.

The Marine Corps said 11 of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier. Their names have not been released pending notification of their families, a sometimes-lengthy process that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said involves “difficult conversations.”

Still, sorrowful details of those killed were starting to emerge. One Marine from Wyoming was on his first tour in Afghanistan and his wife is expecting a baby in three weeks; another was a 20-year-old man from Missouri whose father was devastated by the loss. A third, a 20-year-old from Texas, had joined the armed services out of high school.

Mr Biden ordered US flags to half-staff across the country in honor of the 13.

They were the first US service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a US agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Mr Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.

Ms Psaki said the next few days of the mission to evacuate Americans and others, including vulnerable Afghans fleeing Taliban rule, “will be the most dangerous period to date.”

Mr Biden has set Tuesday as the deadline for completing the airlift.

The White House said that as of Friday morning, about 12,500 people were airlifted from Kabul in the last 24 hours on US and coalition aircraft; in the 12 hours that followed, another 4,200 people were evacuated. Ms Psaki said about 300 Americans had departed and the State Department was working with about 500 more who want to leave.

Mr Kirby told reporters the US military is monitoring credible, specific Islamic State threats “in real time.”

“We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Mr Kirby said. He declined to describe details of any additional security measures being taken, including those implemented by the Taliban, around the airport gates and perimeter. He said there were fewer people in and around the gates Friday.

Mr Biden promised that the Islamic extremist perpetrators would made to “pay” for their actions, and Ms Psaki on Friday said this was his way of saying "he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

