How many Americans have been killed in the Afghanistan war?

Including the dozen US troops killed in Thursday's suicide bombing outside Kabul airport, some 2,460 US military personnel have died in Afghanistan since 2001.
Thursday's deaths mark the first US combat fatalities in the country since February 8, 2020, when two soldiers were killed in eastern Afghanistan in an insider attack carried out by an Afghan soldier.
Here is a look at the death toll during America's longest war:
The First Fatality
The first American understood to have died in the Afghanistan war was Johnny Micheal Spann, a CIA operative who was killed in November 2001 in a riot by Taliban detainees in a fort near Mazar-i-Sharif.
Deadly Surge
Under a surge of tens of thousands of additional forces ordered by then-president Barack Obama in 2009, US fatalities increased significantly, with 1,534 Americans dying in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.
Chinook Downing
The worst day for American casualties in Afghanistan was on August 6, 2011, when a CH-47 Chinook helicopter was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade over eastern Afghanistan. Thirty-one Americans, including 22 Navy SEALs, were killed in the crash, along with seven Afghan partners.
Deadly Ambush
On June 28, 2005, 19 special operations troops were killed during Operation Red Wings. Three were killed in an ambush and 16 others died when their helicopter went down during the fighting.
Battle of Wanat
On July 13, 2008, nine Americans and 27 others were wounded in an attack on an American observation post that became known as the Battle of Wanat.
