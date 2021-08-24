US Vice President Kamala Harris was set to depart for Hanoi from Singapore on Tuesday evening after meeting business leaders to discuss supply chain issues and delivering a speech in which she scolded China for its incursions into the South China Sea.

Her flight, however, was delayed several hours by a “recent possible anomalous health incident”, the US embassy in Hanoi said.

That term is the way the US government usually refers to the mysterious Havana syndrome that has sickened hundreds of US officials over the past few years.

A productive day in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/RxIj3fUPMw — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 23, 2021

It was not clear who had been affected by the anomalous health incident.

“This has nothing to do with the vice president's health,” said Symone Sanders, Ms Harris’s chief representative.

The US embassy in Hanoi issued a statement after Ms Harris departed Singapore.

“Earlier this evening, the vice president’s travelling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the vice president’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” the embassy said.

“After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the vice president’s trip.”

Aboard Air Force Two, Ms Sanders said that Ms Harris is “well, all is fine, and looking forward to meetings in Hanoi tomorrow".

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, semi-final result: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Fatherland Kele Okereke (BMG)

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin