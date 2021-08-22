Biden’s National Security Adviser says ISIS threat against Kabul airport is ‘acute’

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US , August 17, 2021. Reuters

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has described the ISIS threat to Kabul airport in Afghanistan as “acute” and “persistent”.

He said the Joe Biden administration was prepared to use variety of tools to address it.

“The threat is real. It’s acute. It is persistent. And it is something we’re focused on with every tool in our arsenal,” he told CNN on Sunday.

He said the US military had “a wide variety of capabilities they’re using to defend the airfield against a potential terrorist attack”.

“We’ll do everything we can as long as we’re on the ground to keep that from happening, but we are taking it absolutely deadly seriously,” Mr Sullivan said.

He defended President Joe Biden’s comments on Friday in which the president said the group “is gone” from Afghanistan.

“First of all, I reject that characterisation [of Mr Biden’s comments] with respect to Al Qaeda. Right now, our intelligence community does not believe that Al Qaeda in Afghanistan represents a threat to the United States homeland,” Mr Sullivan said.

I've ordered @US_TRANSCOM to activate Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. CRAF activation provides the @DeptofDefense access to commercial air mobility resources to augment our support to the @StateDept in the evacuation of Americans, SIV's, and other at-risk Afghans. (1/3) — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 22, 2021

Mr Sullivan estimated the number of American citizens still in Afghanistan to be in the thousands.

The US is accelerating its evacuation mission. On Sunday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin ordered the country’s commercial airlines to provide planes to help.

The order entails activating 18 planes, three each from Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, four from United Airlines and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

They would not enter Kabul airport but travel to third countries to which the US military has taken evacuees.

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

Pakistan 227 & 37-0 (target 176) Pakistan require another 139 runs with 10 wickets remaining

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

