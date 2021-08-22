Biden’s National Security Adviser says ISIS threat against Kabul airport is ‘acute’

Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that ‘thousands’ of Americans remain in Afghanistan

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US , August 17, 2021. Reuters

Joyce Karam
Aug 22, 2021

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has described the ISIS threat to Kabul airport in Afghanistan as “acute” and “persistent”.

He said the Joe Biden administration was prepared to use variety of tools to address it.

“The threat is real. It’s acute. It is persistent. And it is something we’re focused on with every tool in our arsenal,” he told CNN on Sunday.

He said the US military had “a wide variety of capabilities they’re using to defend the airfield against a potential terrorist attack”.

“We’ll do everything we can as long as we’re on the ground to keep that from happening, but we are taking it absolutely deadly seriously,” Mr Sullivan said.

He defended President Joe Biden’s comments on Friday in which the president said the group “is gone” from Afghanistan.

“First of all, I reject that characterisation [of Mr Biden’s comments] with respect to Al Qaeda. Right now, our intelligence community does not believe that Al Qaeda in Afghanistan represents a threat to the United States homeland,” Mr Sullivan said.

Mr Sullivan estimated the number of American citizens still in Afghanistan to be in the thousands.

The US is accelerating its evacuation mission. On Sunday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin ordered the country’s commercial airlines to provide planes to help.

The order entails activating 18 planes, three each from Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, four from United Airlines and two from Hawaiian Airlines.

They would not enter Kabul airport but travel to third countries to which the US military has taken evacuees.

Updated: August 22nd 2021, 3:10 PM
