Police respond to 'active bomb threat investigation' at US Library of Congress

Police were investigating a report on Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials said.

The FBI has arrived on the scene in an effort to “engage in dialogue” with a man in the suspicious vehicle, Capitol officials with knowledge of the situation told Politico.

US Capitol Police officers told AP that they were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress".

The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Parts of Independence Avenue, Constitution Avenue and Capitol Street have been closed.

Personnel working in nearby buildings were sent emails containing evacuation orders that asked them to "remain calm" and "proceed to [their] nearest assembly area".

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive.

The officials were not authorised to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington ——a day before thousands of supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in January in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.

The US Congress is not in session this week, but Congressional staffers near the area have been told to shelter in place.

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new national terrorism advisory bulletin last week urging caution in the weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York City and Washington.

AP contributed to this report

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

BlacKkKlansman Director: Spike Lee Starring: John David Washington; Adam Driver Five stars

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

