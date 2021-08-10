US confirms 'Mercer Street' drone attack originated from Yemen

A senior US Defence Department official said on Tuesday that last month’s attack on the Israeli-operated oil tanker Mercer Street originated in Yemen.

Dana Stroul, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East, also confirmed an earlier assessment that the attack was carried out using an Iranian-produced drone.

“Last Friday, US Central Command released a statement based on the exploitation of the wreckage and what we were able to recover from the Mercer Street,” Ms Stroul said while testifying before the Senate on American arms transfers to the Middle East.

“And what US Central Command did in co-operation with the office of the secretary of defence, the joint staff and [Naval Forces Central Command] is look at the different components that we recovered, compared them to other known Iranian-supported [unmanned aerial vehicles] that we have exploited and were able to match and see similarities.”

Ms Stroul stopped short of saying that Yemen’s Houthis had launched the attack on the vessel as it sailed near Oman but noted that the Iran-backed rebels have increased their assaults on Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year — including drone attacks.

“We have seen more attacks from the Houthis launched at Saudi Arabia the first half of this year than we have for several prior years,” said Ms Stroul.

“Iran is increasing the lethality and complexity of both the equipment and knowledge it transfers to the Houthis so that they can attack Saudi territory, Saudi civilians. And there’s also a very sizeable US population in Saudi Arabia that is under risk because of the Iran-backed Houthi attacks.”

The Pentagon official also pointed to Washington’s interdiction in May of a dhow near Oman “which was also carrying a lot of weapons which we assess were Iranian supplied for the Houthis".

