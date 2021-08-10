Internally displaced people deserve more attention, advocacy group says

Tzotzil indigenous people who had been displaced as a result of the recent violence in southern Mexico. A new report shows 55 million people were internally displaced by conflict and human rights abuses at the end of 2020. AP

People who have been forced to flee their homes due to war and other disasters but remain within their own country’s borders need to be treated more seriously by the international community, an advocacy group said in a report released on Tuesday.

Refugees International released a study called Internal Displacement: an Agenda for Progress saying the plight of so-called internally-displaced people (IDPs) was a serious issue.

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre reports that some 55 million people were internally displaced by conflict and human rights abuses at the end of 2020, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Yemen, Syria and the Central African Republic.

“Internal displacement should be a top priority on the international agenda,” report author Sarah Miller wrote.

Unlike refugees, which are defined in international conventions as people who have fled across an international border, internally displaced people do not attract much attention and struggle to have their rights protected, she said.

“The reality is that many IDPs still have little access to their basic rights and receive only ad hoc assistance and support,” Ms Miller wrote.

“Moreover, most IDPs find themselves lacking a long-term solution, in some cases languishing for years in limbo.”

President Biden has committed to welcoming more refugees into our communities.



Ms Miller says the UN should hire a special envoy for IDPs, among a series of recommendations about how “humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors” should “work towards solutions”.

The UN did not immediately answer a request for comment.

BIO Favourite holiday destination: Turkey - because the government look after animals so well there. Favourite film: I love scary movies. I have so many favourites but The Ring stands out. Favourite book: The Lord of the Rings. I didn’t like the movies but I loved the books. Favourite colour: Black. Favourite music: Hard rock. I actually also perform as a rock DJ in Dubai.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

TEAMS US Team

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson* International Team

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin

Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri* * denotes captain's picks

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

