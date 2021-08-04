Blinken pushes for Ethiopia ‘unity’ as Tigray war widens

Captured members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force are marched through the streets to prison under guard by Tigray Forces in July in Mekelle, Tigray. AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok about the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday, amid fears the widening conflict will worsen suffering and tear the fragile country apart.

The two men expressed concern over the “expansion of armed confrontation” beyond Tigray’s borders into the nearby Amhara and Afar regions and reports of Eritrean forces rejoining the conflict, the US State Department said.

Tigrayan rebels are now on the offensive after mounting a stunning recapture of their northern territory, which was attacked in November by government troops, ethnic Amhara militants and forces from neighbouring Eritrea.

Mr Blinken and Mr Hamdok said they would encourage the various forces to lay down their guns, work towards a deal that stops Ethiopia from splintering and grant aid workers access to famine-stricken populations.

During a visit to the region, US aid chief Samantha Power on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebel forces to “immediately” withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions, and called for a general ceasefire as displacement continues and a devastating famine looms.

“If aid is to reach people in need in Tigray, then ALL parties must end hostilities,” Ms Power, administrator of USAID, said on social media.

“There is no military solution to this conflict.”

The US is calling on:



* The TPLF to withdraw its forces immediately from the Amhara and Afar regions.



* The Amhara regional government to withdraw its forces from western Tigray.



* The Eritrean government to withdraw its forces immediately and permanently from Ethiopia. 2/3 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) August 3, 2021

Tigray has been in the throes of a humanitarian crisis for months, with hundreds of thousands of people suffering from famine, the UN has reported, while access to aid to the northern region remains hobbled by delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

The humanitarian crisis deepened this week when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government suspended two aid groups active in Tigray for three months, accusing them of spreading false information.

Ethiopia said the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council had been “disseminating misinformation on social media and other platforms”.

The suspension sparked condemnation from the US and the UN, with the world body’s top humanitarian Martin Griffiths warning Ethiopian authorities that “blanket accusations” against aid workers were “dangerous” and must stop.

Mr Griffiths spoke to reporters amid a new push to bring more food and other aid into Tigray.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington’s envoy to the UN, said the suspension was “unacceptable”.

This suspension is unacceptable. I know the work of @MSF and @NRC_Norway well, and they are internationally respected. Ethiopia must reconsider this decision.https://t.co/iVqo6TOhMS — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) August 4, 2021

Tigray was thrown into violence in November when Mr Abiy sent troops to overthrow the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in response to what he said were attacks by the group on federal army camps.

Mr Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, declared victory within weeks after government forces took the Tigray capital Mekelle, but TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting continued.

In a stunning reversal of the conflict in late June, pro-TPLF forces re-entered Mekelle, Mr Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire and the army mostly pulled out of Tigray. The rebels then pushed on into Amhara and Afar, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Washington has traditionally seen Ethiopia as a key partner in countering terrorism running development projects in the turbulent Horn of Africa, but the Biden administration has been openly critical of the Tigray war.

Mr Blinken said in March that ethnic cleansing was unfolding in western Tigray. In May, he slapped travel bans on some Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of fuelling the conflict.

Mr Abiy has said his ceasefire in June was intended to ease the delivery of humanitarian assistance, but aid workers say access is as bad as ever, with the UN repeatedly warning that aid vehicles cannot access Tigray.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 ETHIOPIA-UNREST-POLITICS Members of the Amhara militia gather in the village of Adi Arkay, 180 kilometers northeast from the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on July 14, 2021. - On Wednesday the Amhara government spokesman Gizachew Muluneh announced that regional special forces and militias would shift to "attack" mode to reverse the recent battlefield gains by the Tigrayan rebels. His statement appeared just hours after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, vowed to "repel" attacks by Ethiopia’s enemies. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition