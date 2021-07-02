Biden administration lifts sanctions on three Iranians in second round of relief

The Iranian citizens had been accused of providing materials for Iran's ballistic missile programme. Reuters

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday the lifting of sanctions on three Iranian industrial executives who had been previously penalised for supporting Iran’s ballistic missile programme, in the second such instance of sanctions relief since President Joe Biden entered office.

Without offering any explanation for its decision, the Biden administration removed the sanctions on Behzad Daniel Ferdows, Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows and Mohammed Reza Dezfulian.

The Associated Press reported that the three Iranian nationals were sanctioned by the Trump administration in September 2020 for their work with the Mammut Industrial Group and an affiliated company, Mammut Diesel.

These companies were identified by the Treasury as “key producers and suppliers of military-grade, dual-use goods for Iran’s missile programmes”.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Biden administration has revoked prior sanctions on Iran.

On June 10, the US lifted penalties on three former Iranian officials and a number of energy companies, saying that there had been changes in their behaviour and that they no longer met the criteria for sanctions.

The announcements come as the US and world powers are engaged in stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran, in which Tehran’s main ask has been significant sanctions relief.

The US Treasury Department was not immediately available for comment on the reasons behind the latest revocation of sanctions.

In the same announcement, fresh sanctions were placed on 22 of Myanmar's senior officials and their families due to the government’s crackdown on democracy protests after the coup in February.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 22 individuals connected to Burma’s military regime.

These measures complement new restrictions announced today by the @CommerceGov Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

Read more: https://t.co/GqbKOU17CQ — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 2, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is committed to promoting accountability for Myanmar's military, the State Administration Council and all those who have provided support for the military coup.

“The United States will continue to urge the Burmese military to fully co-operate in expeditious implementation of the Asean Five Point Consensus, and immediately restore Burma’s path to democracy,” Mr Blinken said.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sreesanth's India bowling career Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40 ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55 T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

info-box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Happy Tenant Started: January 2019 Co-founders: Joe Moufarrej and Umar Rana Based: Dubai Sector: Technology, real-estate Initial investment: Dh2.5 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 4,000

