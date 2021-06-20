British-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

Ms Diamond was 19 when she was locked up in the same block as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured in Tehran on March 7. AP

A young British woman who spent a year in an Iranian jail has spoken of her ordeal inside the notorious prison where she faced the death penalty when only a teenager.

Ana Diamond was just 19 when she was locked up in Evin prison, in the same block as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, suffering brutal treatment by guards who said she would never be released.

During 200 days in solitary confinement in a small windowless cell in the Tehran prison Ms Diamond was terrorised by her captors. She was regularly blindfolded and suffered brutal interrogations.

The jailers taunted the student, saying that the only university she would graduate from was Evin, but she has just achieved a first class honours degree from King’s College London.

“The guards said that the only place I would graduate from would be Evin University,” she said. “My success demonstrates how dreams cannot be chained, stolen, or put in exile.”

The 24-year-old British-Iranian dual national has also received a scholarship for a postgraduate degree in modern Persian studies at the University of Oxford.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter,” she told The Times. “My success demonstrates how dreams cannot be chained, stolen, or put in exile. The guards were wrong.”

The graduate was congratulated by Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is still under house arrest in Tehran on trumped up charges. She emailed Ms Diamond to wish her luck.

The pair were incarcerated in the same jail after Ms Diamond was stopped at Tehran airport in 2015 and arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at the height of negotiations over the nuclear deal which saw Iran consent to limiting its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Her IRGC captors accused her of spying for MI6, the CIA and Israel’s Mossad intelligence service after confiscating her laptop. The computer had pictures of Ms Diamond at a Young Conservatives event alongside senior Tories including Theresa May and David Cameron.

She was subsequently charged with espionage and apostasy and sentenced to death. The prosecutor at her Special Clerical Court trial was the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi.

Ms Diamond, born in Iran, had lived in Europe since the age of four, but had flown to the capital on a two-week summer visit to see her elderly grandmother.

She finally escaped from captivity in 2017 after Boris Johnson, the then British foreign secretary, flew to Iran to pressure the regime into releasing all prisoners on spurious charges, including Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Ms Diamond’s conviction was quashed and she fled the country on an emergency passport.

She was helped to recover from her ordeal by former hostage Terry Waite, who was held for four years in Lebanon after being captured by a terrorist group in 1987. “The most important thing he told me was that I should try to use this time of imprisonment creatively and look at it as something that strengthens my character.”

Ms Diamond, who helped set up the Alliance Against State Hostage Taking organisation, has also helped Richard Ratcliffe campaign for his wife’s release.

Last year she wrote an open letter in both English and Persian to the Supreme Leader of Iran, asking him to intervene in the new criminal case brought against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Updated: June 20, 2021 04:27 PM

