US Congress puts the squeeze on military aid to Azerbaijan

The shelled ruins of a building from the recent conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert. Reuters

The US Congress on Thursday advanced legislation that could hinder Azerbaijan’s multimillion-dollar military assistance packages that it has received yearly since 2002.

The powerful Appropriations Committee in the House of Representatives voted 32-25 along party lines to advance its annual foreign aid spending bill, which seeks to increase restrictions on Azerbaijani military aid by placing it within the context of the significantly smaller security assistance packages that Armenia typically receives.

The report accompanying the bill notes that “the committee is concerned by disparity in military assistance provided to Azerbaijan in comparison to Armenia".

The legislation would require Secretary of State Antony Blinken to consider “the military balance between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the diplomatic consequences of such disparity in military assistance” when issuing next year’s waiver to allow Azerbaijan to receive US security assistance.

Data compiled by the Centre for International Policy’s Security Assistance Monitor indicates that Washington provided Azerbaijan with over five times more military aid than Armenia in fiscal year 2019: about $45 million for Baku versus about $8m for Yerevan.

Congress first blocked military aid to Azerbaijan following its first war with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. However, Congress passed legislation in 2001 that allowed the State Department to issue a waiver allowing Baku to receive military aid as tension mounted between Azerbaijan and neighbouring Iran over energy exploration in the Caspian Sea.

But the second conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh last year, which resulted in Azerbaijan once again seizing control of the territory with Turkish support, has drawn renewed scrutiny over US military aid to Baku among Armenia’s numerous allies in Congress.

The Armenian National Committee of America vocally condemned Mr Blinken's decision to issue the waiver for Azerbaijan to receive military aid in April. The waiver stipulates that the military assistance to Azerbaijan will not contribute to conflict in the region.

Lobbying disclosure records reviewed by The National indicate that the Armenian National Committee of America spent $30,000 lobbying Congress on several issues in January through March of this year, including on the foreign aid spending bill that includes the language focused on military aid to Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the US House report language as a first step towards rolling back President Biden’s reckless waiver … and stopping all US arms and aid to the oil-rich, racist and openly anti-Armenian Aliyev regime,” Tereza Yerimyan, the government affairs director for the Armenian National Committee of America, told The National.

“Not a single US tax dollar should ever be shipped to the Azerbaijani military to kill, cripple or capture Armenians.”

The Azerbaijani embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to The National’s request for comment.

The Armenian National Committee of America in April called on members of Congress to sign on to a letter to the foreign aid panel urging its powerful members to suspend security aid to Azerbaijan. The letter was spearheaded by Democrats Frank Pallone of New Jersey as well as Jackie Speier and Adam Schiff of California — the three co-chairs of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Democrat Barbara Lee of California, the chairwoman of the foreign aid spending panel that initially placed the provision on Azerbaijani military aid in the legislation, is also a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Two other members of the foreign aid panel — Democrat Grace Meng of New York and Republican Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska — are also members of the caucus.

The Congressional Armenian Caucus exercises considerable clout in Congress. It has more than 120 members in the House of Representatives, reflecting the hundreds of thousands of Armenian Americans residing throughout the US.

Conversely, the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus has only 10 members, led by Democrat Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Republican Steve Chabot of Ohio.

As such, Mr Cohen and Mr Chabot faced tough odds when they launched an opposition letter calling on the foreign aid panel to support Azerbaijan in the spending bill and route all US assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh through Baku.

They cited Azerbaijan’s role as a counter-terrorism partner with Israel and as a supply route to US forces in Afghanistan as well as Russia’s support for Armenia in their failed appeal to the foreign aid panel.

Azerbaijan’s lobbyist in Washington, BGR Government Affairs, promoted the letter, but Baku seems to have lost this particular battle.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Ferdous, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,400m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6pm: UAE Arabian Derby Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 2,200m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

6.30pm: Emirates Championship Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 2,200m

Winner: Somoud, Patrick Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 2,200m

Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan

7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Conditions (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Bairaq, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 3 (Kroos 4', Ramos 30', Marcelo 37') Eibar 1 (Bigas 60')

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

TALE OF THE TAPE Manny Pacquiao

Record: 59-6-2 (38 KOs)

Age: 38

Weight: 146lbs

Height: 166cm

Reach: 170cm Jeff Horn

Record: 16-0-1 (11 KOs)

Age: 29

Weight: 146.2lbs

Height: 175cm

Reach: 173cm

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

