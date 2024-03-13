Biden clinches Democratic nomination and Trump could soon follow

US President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination by gathering delegates from the swing state of Georgia on Tuesday, overcoming concerns about his leadership from his own party as the 2024 presidential contest shifts to a general election rematch.

Mr Biden was projected to reach a total of 1,972 delegates after Tuesday's primaries, needing only 1,968 to to get the nomination.

Former president Donald Trump was on track to secure his party’s nomination despite serious political and practical liabilities of his own.

He has so far been awarded 1,132 delegates and needs 1,215 to receive the nomination.

The Republican front-runner, a defendant in four felony cases, also won Georgia but came in shy of the threshold needed to clinch the nomination.

Votes were still being collected in primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state.

Hawaii Republicans are also holding caucuses, while voting wraps up in the primary for Democrats Abroad, the official arm of the Democratic Party for Americans living overseas.

Mr Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, held earlier on Tuesday.

Inside the Arab American campaign to unseat US President Joe Biden in 2024 – video

While he has generally won handily in states thus far, Mr Biden could face issues in Washington state, where organisers have been pushing Democrats to mark “uncommitted” on their ballots, which is not an option in every state.

The move is a protest against the President's Gaza policy after similar campaigns in Michigan and Minnesota that gained tens of thousands of votes.

The outcome in the Republican races is essentially predetermined, after Mr Trump's last remaining rival for nomination, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, ended her presidential campaign following Super Tuesday, when her opponent won 14 of 15 state contests.

There is no longer any doubt that the autumn general election will feature a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents.

And that rematch – the first featuring two US presidents since 1912 – will almost certainly deepen the nation’s political and cultural divides over the eight-month grind that lies ahead.

This year, voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with Reuters/Ipsos public polls showing Mr Biden and Mr Trump are unpopular with most voters.