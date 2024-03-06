Super Tuesday 2024 results: Who won and what does it mean?

US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump won the Democratic and Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, effectively ensuring they will both be named as their parties' nominees.

Mr Biden won the majority of delegates in all states holding primaries on Tuesday, and Mr Trump won in all but one, Vermont, which was taken by the lone challenger for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley.

With no realistic path left open to her, Ms Haley dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

Candidates only receive their parties' nomination at their conventions, both of which will take place this summer, but Mr Biden and Mr Trump will almost certainly receive the nominations.

While there were few surprises on Super Tuesday, the race did yield an interesting result: in Minnesota's Democratic primary, about 45,000 voters – about 20 per cent – ticked the "uncommitted" box on their ballots, many in protest against Mr Biden's Gaza policy.

“Twenty per cent is great for the [uncommitted] movement organisers and sends a strong message to the Biden campaign and administration,” Alyssa Batchelor, a long-time Democratic strategist with Virginia-based Hill and State Strategies, told The National.

The "vote uncommitted" movement has been gaining traction in several states, although not all have the option.

Arab and Muslim Americans and others see it as a chance to voice their disapproval over the Biden administration's support for Israel amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the Michigan primaries, about 100,000 voters ticked the “uncommitted” box.

“While 45,000 votes doesn't hold the same weight as Michigan, it's definitely an indication that this is something that the administration will need to address head on and consider going into this election,” Ms Batchelor said.

The Muslim Coalition of Faith in Minnesota, which has been active in the “vote uncommitted” campaign, celebrated the results on Wednesday, saying the votes showed “the potency and power of democracy”.

“Instead of choosing to sit out of an important election, Muslim Minnesotans and those of good conscience took their anger, hurt and horror of the atrocities taking place in Gaza and made the choice to voice our dissent, sending the clear message: we need a ceasefire now,” the group said in a statement.

“With only a mere three days of organising, Muslim Coalition leaders filled over 200 volunteer shifts phone-banking, door-knocking and text-banking our community to contact a list of 62,000 Muslim Minnesotans.”

Mr Trump is facing his own challenges.

He has been indicted on 91 criminal charges in four cases over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling secret documents after he left office.

He is also involved in a number of civil suits, with two of them so far finding him liable for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Both candidates have inspired a distinct lack of enthusiasm among their electorates.

But as the incumbent, Mr Biden is highly likely to receive the Democratic nomination, and while Mr Trump has proven to be a divisive figure this time around, Republican leaders have mostly fallen in line.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday announced his support for Mr Trump after once condemning the former president for “disgraceful” acts in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

In her concession speech on Wednesday, Ms Haley wished Mr Trump well but did not endorse him, encouraging him to instead earn the backing of her supporters.

From here, the candidates are expected to begin preparing for the general election, with both making comments after the Super Tuesday results indicating that their sole focus is defeating the other in November.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden have both gone on the attack, with the President saying in a statement that the results “leave the American people with a clear choice: are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division and darkness that defined his term in office?”

Mr Trump, meanwhile, took a more direct route, saying in a post on his Truth Social website: “Biden is the enemy, he is destroying our country. Make America great again!”

