Nikki Haley to drop out of Republican presidential race, US media reports

Nikki Haley plans to drop out of the race to become the Republican candidate in the US presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The former US ambassador to the UN is the sole challenger to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Her reported withdrawal from the race means that the November election will almost certainly be a re-run of the 2020 election, pitting Mr Trump against US President Joe Biden.

The two rivals were already on track to secure the nominations of the Republican and Democrat parties.

- This is a developing story