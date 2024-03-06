Nikki Haley to drop out of Republican presidential race, US media reports

Donald Trump on course to become candidate for November election

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley during the campaign. Reuters

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley during the campaign. Reuters

The National author image
The National
Mar 06, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Nikki Haley plans to drop out of the race to become the Republican candidate in the US presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The former US ambassador to the UN is the sole challenger to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Her reported withdrawal from the race means that the November election will almost certainly be a re-run of the 2020 election, pitting Mr Trump against US President Joe Biden.

The two rivals were already on track to secure the nominations of the Republican and Democrat parties.

- This is a developing story

Updated: March 06, 2024, 11:56 AM
USUS election 2024Donald Trump
editor's picks
More from the national