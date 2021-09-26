Harry and Meghan call for vaccine equity at UNGA 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park. AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Saturday took their plea for global coronavirus vaccine equity to the UN General Assembly in New York.

The royals spoke with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three appeared later at Global Citizen Live, a concert in New York’s Central Park highlighting worldwide poverty.

Mr Mohammed commended the former royals and hailed the priorities they and the UN share, including climate change, women’s economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health.

Meghan and Harry pressed for vaccine equity during the star-studded, 24-hour concert. It featured performances staged in locations from New York to Paris to Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the midst of the annual General Assembly gathering of world leaders, though the couple didn’t participate in the speeches in the assembly hall.

The Sussexes' visit isn't their first encounter with the UN.

Meghan has been involved with the UN women’s agency, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” several years ago. Harry visited the children’s agency UNICEF in New York in 2010.