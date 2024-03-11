Scotland's Humza Yousaf meets Council of Arab Ambassadors

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf was invited to meet representatives from countries from across the Arab world, including the UAE, Algeria, Libya and the Palestinian territories, in London on Monday evening.

During the meeting with the Council of Arab Ambassadors, Mr Yousaf discussed Scotland's commitment to promoting human rights, its "economic potential" and the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He also spoke with the ambassadors about Scotland’s renewables industries, tourism and universities.

“This evening, the First Minister attended a roundtable discussion, on invitation, with the Council of Arab Ambassadors in London,” his spokesman said.

“The First Minister delivered opening remarks which focused on Scotland’s economic potential, specifically with regards to renewable energy, our world-renowned education institutes that welcome international students from across the globe, and Scotland’s growing tourism industry.

“The First Minister also outlined Scotland’s role in the world as a global citizen – citing the Scottish government’s unwavering commitment to promoting human rights, tackling inequality, and our calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla after his speech during the SNP conference. PA

On Monday morning, Mr Yousaf posted a picture of his suhoor meal on X and said he hoped the first day of Ramadan went well for everyone.

"My suhoor [the meal just before fasting starts] at 4am this morning," Mr Yousaf said in the post.

"Granola, yoghurt, honey and, of course, plenty of water.

"I hope the first day of Ramadan [always the toughest, as you would expect] goes well for you and yours."