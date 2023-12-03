Former Labour minister and MEP Glenys Kinnock dies aged 79

Former minister and British MEP Baroness Glenys Kinnock has died at the age of 79.

She died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday with her husband and former Labour Party leader Lord Kinnock by her side, her family said.

Mrs Kinnock served as a minister in Tony Blair's Labour government and also represented Wales in the European Parliament as an MEP.

She represented Wales in the European parliament from 1994 to 2009, after which she was appointed Minister of State for Europe. Following that she served as Minister of State for Africa and the United Nations.

In the cabinet reshuffle of 2009, she was made a life peer in order that she could join the government as Minister for Europe.

Because Neil Kinnock had been made a life peer in 2005, they became one of the few couples in British politics to hold life peerages in their own right.

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock with his wife Glenys and son Stephen Kinnock. Glenys, a former minister, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday. PA

Her family, which includes Labour MP Stephen Kinnock and daughter Rachel, said they were "devastated" by her death.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called her a "true fighter" for the party as he paid tribute to her life and career.

She was educated at Holyhead High School in Anglesey and later graduated from University College, Cardiff, in education and history.

It was at university that she met her future husband and they were married in 1967.