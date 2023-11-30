Former UK Chancellor Alistair Darling dies

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died aged 70.

The long-serving Edinburgh MP died after spending time in hospital being treated for cancer, a representative on behalf of his family said.

“The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today,” a family statement read.

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

After the 1997 landslide Labour election win, he served in the cabinet for 13 years under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

He was a Labour MP from 1987 to 2015 and served as chancellor during the financial crisis of 2008. He retired from the House of Lords in 2020 just five years after being appointed a life peer.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Darling “lived a life devoted to public service” and he would be remembered for guiding Britain through the global financial crisis with “calm expertise and honesty”.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alistair Darling. My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly,' Mr Starmer said.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.”

This is a developing story …