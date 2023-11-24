UK university soft power at risk as students dragged into migration debate

The UK risks damaging its universities' brand by mixing international students into the net migration debate, the body representing higher education institutions told The National.

International students boost the UK economy by nearly £42 billion ($52.6 billion) and also help to build Britain’s “soft power” influence but Universities UK argues government rhetoric risks giving the damaging impression that they are not welcome.

The latest figures show net migration hit 672,000 people in the year to the end of June, with students making up 39 per cent of immigration from outside the EU. A total of 688,391 study visas were issued in the year to September.

The figures running at historic highs have piled pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has pledged to reduce the influx.

Mr Sunak faces calls from Conservative MPs on the right of the party to “act now” and introduce a comprehensive package of measures to bring down net migration, with some saying it was "do or die" for the party at the next election.

Harry Anderson, who leads the Universities UK Policy and Global Engagement team, told The National Britain is in danger of sending a message to the rest of the world that international students might not be as welcome.

He said the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics shows 80 per cent return home after five years, and called for international student numbers to be taken out of the net migration debate.

“The challenge we face as a sector is that messages that are aimed at a domestic UK audience about migration are picked up, translated, and then sent around the world which sends the message to overseas applicants that we’re not open to overseas applicants and they’re not going to feel welcome,” he said.

“That comes from a political debate that’s focused on net migration. We would argue that actually you need to recognise the contribution and value that international students bring, both economically and socially, to the UK. I think that message gets lost with the focus on numbers rather than contribution.”

Mr Anderson said higher education plays an important role in boosting the UK’s “soft power” through international students.

“International graduates, who have benefited from a UK education, are based in all sorts of countries around the world and help develop global links for the UK," he said. “Those who have studied here are more likely to want to do business with the UK and also want to collaborate with the UK for research purposes after graduating.”

There are indications the messages coming from UK politicians could damage the UK's ability to attract international students.

Data from student recruitment company IDP Connect shows that the key competitors for international students are gaining share from the UK following the announcement of the new restrictions. This is not reflected in the ONS statistics, which covered the year to June.

The government sought to place foreign students at the heart of its strategy for reducing net migration in May when Suella Braverman, home secretary at the time, announced restrictions on the number of dependants who can come to the UK.

James Cleverly, who replaced her in the role, on Thursday said the UK needs to “reduce our overall numbers by eliminating the abuse and exploitation of our visa system by both companies and individuals”.

He said the UK government had already taken “tough action to reduce migration, by tackling the substantial rise in the number of students bringing dependants to the UK – a change that will have a tangible impact on net migration”.

He said there were further measures being worked on “to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system, including clamping down on those that take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system”.

Ms Braverman, who was sacked as home secretary last week but remains influential among the right of the Conservative Party, has in the past said foreign students are "propping up frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions" and called for the scrapping of the two-year graduate visa for foreign students to remain in the UK, though that was eventually blocked.

Earlier this year Conservative MPs called on Mr Sunak to restrict foreign students' access to top universities as part of measures they wanted implemented to cut net migration by two-thirds. The idea was also blocked by ministers.

Mr Anderson explained Australia, the US, Canada, and lots of other countries which are in competition with the UK are doing more to attract international students, because they recognise the economic, social and cultural value that they bring.

“I think it's really important that the UK is seen as open and welcoming. There is intense competition from other countries around the world to attract more international students so it’s essential that the UK doesn’t rest on its laurels.

“We need to send a strong message that international students are welcome in the UK. If I could have an ideal situation it would be that we move our debate on international students in the UK away from net migration and do as other countries do – which is not just to count numbers but count the overall contribution.”

The number of international students expressing interest in the UK has dipped. Photo: IDT Connect

IDP Connect has shared data on the popularity of study destinations that overseas students are contemplating based on searches for courses on its platform.

Figures show that Australia and the US are beginning to gain students from India, which is one of the biggest markets for UK universities.

Overall the UK is the second most popular behind the US but Canada, with which it has traded places over the past couple of years, is catching up.

Simon Emmett, IDP Connect’s chief executive, said it was “clear” that its data “reflected recent changes in visa policy and charges in the UK” which “are causing many international students to pause and consider if studying in the country is their best option”.

“Other nations around the world are enhancing their post-study work rights for international graduates and this is being reflected with a decline in the UK’s share as a top study destination,” he told The National.

“Global competition between destination countries for international students remains high, and the impact of perceptions of post-graduation opportunities, or lack of opportunities, continues to impact student choice.”

Mr Emmett said UK universities are doing all they can to recruit international students and ensure they are provided with a “first-class education”.

“However, it is essential to ensure the UK is enticing to prospective students as a long-term destination option, where they can see themselves comfortably live, study, and plan to work in, before they even apply.”