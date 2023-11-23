Conservative Middle East leader says nightmare over after libel claim thrown out

A former Conservative MP said her "three-year nightmare" was over after a charge of libel against her was thrown out.

Two appeal judges considered Mohamed Amersi’s libel claim against Charlotte Leslie at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday.

Mr Amersi, a Tory Party donor, had accused Ms Leslie of sending documents to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him between late December 2020 and early January 2021.

Ms Leslie, head of the Conservative Middle East Council, said in a statement: “This is a very good result and, yet again, a vindication for free speech.”

The Bristol North West MP said her “three-year nightmare” was finished after the ruling.

A High Court judge had previously “struck out” Mr Amersi’s claim in June after deciding “evidence relied upon” did not “disclose a claim with a real prospect of success”.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Warby on Thursday dismissed Mr Amersi’s attempt to overturn that decision.

Mr Amersi said Mr Justice Nicklin had been “wrong” to strike out his claim and argued he had a “real prospect” of winning an appeal.

He said he had an arguable case and wanted appeal judges' approval to mount a full appeal.

The two appeal judges disagreed and permission to appeal was refused.

The reasons for the decision will be given at a later date.