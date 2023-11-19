David Lammy to visit Israel and occupied West Bank to call for an end to the violence

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy is travelling to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday, making Labour’s first visit to the region since Hamas’s attacks.

Following Mr Lammy's calls for a “longer pause” to the conflict to alleviate the “shocking humanitarian emergency” in Gaza, he will meet politicians including President Isaac Herzog in Israel.

Mr Lammy will also hold talks with the Palestinian Authority’s deputy foreign minister Amal Jadou in the occupied West Bank.

Sir Keir Starmer has been battling a rift in his party, with eight front-benchers resigning to defy his position and vote to support a ceasefire in the House of Commons.

From Israel, Mr Lammy criticised the international allies for failing to realise the threat posed by Hamas ahead of the October 7 attacks.

The shadow foreign secretary urged them to “learn the lessons of decades of failure to resolve this conflict”.

He said political leaders have been complacently “content with the delusions of wishful thinking” while failing to work for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Mr Lammy also stressed that “diplomacy is how we can secure the release of hostages” while protecting Palestinians, as Israel carries out a ground assault.

“Hard diplomacy is required with all governments in the region to deliver a longer pause immediately to respond to the shocking humanitarian emergency in Gaza, secure the release of hostages so cruelly taken by Hamas and as a necessary step to an enduring cessation of violence,” he said.