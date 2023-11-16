Labour rebels gear up for extended showdown to back Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Labour rebels on Thursday vowed to intensify pressure for an immediate Gaza ceasefire as leader Keir Starmer called on his party to remain “as united as we can” in the face of pressure to support an end to the fighting.

Senior party figures hinted that there would be no purge of the 10 members who defied party whips to vote for the Israel ceasefire resolution in parliament, stressing the priority was, in Mr Starmer's words, “hostages and the innocent civilians and children that are dying in Gaza”.

One of those who left her post was Jess Phillips, the shadow minister for domestic violence, who took to Twitter to launch a campaign to raise money for medical aid for Gaza on Thursday. She said she would dedicate her time to practical action in the face of the war.

The vote in parliament showed increasing numbers of Labour members ready to follow their conscience, not the party line, on the suffering caused by the war. Sounds of a mass protest outside reinforced the sense of changing ground for Mr Starmer and his leadership team.

Mr Starmer has sought to hold a firm line and show strong leadership ahead of the next general election, in which Labour is expected to win big. He has backed “humanitarian pauses”, which would allow aid to enter into Gaza over a period of a few days.

Outside the Houses of Parliament, thousands had gathered in support of a ceasefire, many of them students and young professionals living in London. Many told of the personal impact of the conflict.

Nisha Bains, a financial lawyer said her “heart was breaking” over the war.

“I feel the government don’t represent our voices, there’s so much support for civilians and innocent people, especially children being killed. I can’t believe it’s a question whether a ceasefire should be called for. I’m praying every day for peace and love,” she said.

Ms Bains, who is a practising Sikh, drew on her own religion’s teachings in search of hope.

“We just celebrated Diwali over the weekend, its all about light over darkness, and I really hope that light does overcome all the darkness at the moment,” she said.

Oussama Al Saqr, a Jordanian of Palestinian heritage who studies FinTech at a London university, said a ceasefire was needed.

“I want [MPs] to see that there are a lot of people supporting a ceasefire. I hope the genocide and torture of the people in Gaza can end, even if it's for a short while, until we can find a solution.”

The events of the past month have left him feeling helpless, he said, but he urged people to “read up” on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and be aware of the issues that preceded October 7.

“We’re doing all we can to make a change. It’s heartbreaking, especially for a person of Palestinian descent,” he said.

The first British MP of Palestinian descent, Layla Moran, addressed a separate gathering to reveal how she had lost a family member in Gaza. Speaking before she also voted for an immediate ceasefire, she revealed how the siege is costing lives not only by bombing but through depriving people of the necessities to survive.

The MP for Oxford, whose mother’s family stretches between Gaza and the West Bank, spoke only 30 minutes after hearing of a relative’s death. She described how the family had sought refuge in a church in Gaza city after their house was destroyed and had remained there since the war began.

The ongoing siege had contributed to her elderly relative’s ailing health, she said.

“[My family] spent 40 days with barely water and food, just their prayers to sustain them. He died because he could not be transferred to a hospital,” she said, at a vigil for Israelis and Palestinians outside Downing Street.

Ms Moran urged those who attended “not to blame, not to hate, but to dig deep into compassion and find a common humanity”.

National marches in support of Palestine and vigils for those killed and kidnapped in Israel have been taking place weekly since October 7.

Overall, 56 Labour MPs backed the amendment, which failed by 293 to 125 votes after it was brought by the Scottish Nationalist Party.

Humza Yousaf, Scottish First Minister, condemned the failure to call for a ceasefire.

“This was a plea to put humanity before politics by endorsing a ceasefire,” he wrote on Thursday.

“Too many parents have had to bury their children in Gaza. Too many children have become orphaned. Too many have suffered. And for far too long.”