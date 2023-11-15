Trouble ahead for Starmer as Labour MPs vote on Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Keir Starmer is facing a damaging split in his party as MPs defy his position and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

With a crunch vote in the Commons, Labour front-benchers face the sack if they back an amendment proposed by the Scottish National Party.

Both a Labour amendment and the SNP’s have been selected for a vote on Wednesday evening by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Mr Starmer's position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

Front-bencher Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, broke ranks with her party leader as she confirmed plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the king’s speech backing a ceasefire.

Ms Shah said October 7 was a terrorist attack by Hamas but when it comes to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, she must vote with her conscience

A “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza, she added as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”.

“I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire,” she told the Commons.

“Make no mistake, this is a humanitarian catastrophe which is why I urge members to back an immediate ceasefire on all sides and push for the release of hostages,” she said.

Shadow education minister Helen Hayes also said her “conscience” told her she should back the ceasefire.

“In calling for a ceasefire no one is suggesting that the cessation should be unilateral or that it should be without conditions. Hamas must release the hostages,” she said.

“In war, ceasefires do not always hold and I think we must all be realistic about the intensity of this conflict, but a bilateral humanitarian cessation of the violence, a ceasefire, is surely the minimum we should be demanding in the face of such horrific suffering.

“But we must all of us be able to stand in front of our own constituents with integrity and at peace with our own conscience on the issues that matter most to them.

“My conscience tells me that I must call for a ceasefire today, for a halt to this dreadful destruction and conflict where far too many have already died on both sides, and more will continue to die if the violence does not cease.”

Labour shadow business minister Afzal Khan has also called for a ceasefire.

The MP for Manchester Gorton told the Commons: “If we had a ceasefire yesterday 144 Gazan children would still be alive today. Israel has already crossed every red line imaginable and broken international humanitarian laws.

“History has shown us that military action alone does not resolve conflicts and Israel’s use of force will not resolve this one.

“We need to call an immediate ceasefire now. My constituents have demanded this and I will not refuse them. Supporting a ceasefire is the very least we can do.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said Parliament must “show moral leadership” and vote in favour of backing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a letter to MPs, Mr Flynn wrote: “By refusing to join the United Nations in pressing for an immediate ceasefire, Westminster would be disregarding international law, condoning collective punishment and giving the green light to the continued bombardment of Gaza, which has seen thousands of innocent children and civilians killed.

“People understand that the conflict in the Middle East is full of complexity. But amid all that complexity, they also recognise a very human truth. People know that what we are all watching in Gaza is wrong and they want their MPs to do the right thing, show moral leadership and press for an immediate ceasefire.”

Labour front-benchers who rebel to back a rival amendment would normally face the sack for breaking the party whip.

Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes wait to receive treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes amid the Israel-Gaza war wait for treatment at Nasser Hospital. Reuters

Imran Hussain, a Labour MP who quit his front bench role last week so that he could “strongly advocate for a ceasefire”, said he will vote for the SNP’s ceasefire amendment tonight.

“A foreign policy that is driven by values would not still be advocating the four-hour pauses that do nothing to alleviate the suffering of innocent men, women and children,” Mr Hussain said, speaking in the House of Commons.

“Instead, a foreign policy of morality and values would be advocating front and centre a ceasefire that ends the bloodshed, allows desperately needed aid to reach those most in need and create space following the safe return of hostages for meaningful negotiations on a lasting peace,” the Labour MP for Bradford East added.

A party spokesman earlier said: “This is a whipped vote and every MP knows what the consequence of that means.”

The party position on the Middle East conflict has led to internal splits, with the leadership backing the UK government’s position of pushing for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow aid to reach Palestinians trapped in the bombarded territory but stopping short of calling for a total cessation of hostilities.

However, several shadow ministers have openly called for a ceasefire and dozens of councillors have resigned from Labour over its refusal to back a permanent halt to the violence.

By tradition, those occupying front bench positions are bound by a collective responsibility that they support the party’s position but, so far, Mr Starmer has allowed some to deviate by expressing support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

But the Labour spokesman said that “space” for debate did not extend to a vote in Parliament because “that has a significance to it that everybody understands”.