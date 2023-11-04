Defence ministry cuts ties with Muslim Council of Britain

UK defence officials have reportedly axed a role for the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) to identify and endorse military chaplains.

The MCB had a voice within the MoD‘s sytem for appointing chaplains despite a ban on it working with the UK Government.

Under the new orders sent out by ministers this week the MoD must sever the function of endorsing imams to become military chaplains.

The MCB posted on its website on July 26 about the first Royal Air Force imam “endorsed by the MCB”.

The Telegraph newspaper revealed the crackdown and said senior Conservative party officials had described the arrangement as “shocking”.

An MoD spokesman said: “The UK Government has a long-standing policy of not engaging with the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), which is unchanged.

“The MoD complies with this policy. However, some contact with the MCB has been identified which we immediately stopped and we are investigating.”

Last year, Downing Street stated that ministers should continue to boycott the MCB. Gordon Brown’s Labour government in 2009 first set up the ban.

It implemented a policy of not engaging with the MCB after its deputy secretary general Daud Abdullah signed the Istanbul Declaration that called for violence against Israel and condoned attacks on British forces.

A report by Sir John Jenkins, the former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in 2015 set out the history behind the decision to axe contacts with the MCB, which seeks to exert influence over policy by cultivating politicians and officials.

It laid out how the Muslim Brotherhood shaped the Islamic Society of Britain (ISB), which went on to dominate the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and played an important role in establishing and then running the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

That report read: "In 2009 the then government suspended dialogue with the MCB after an office holder signed a public document which appeared to condone violence against any country supporting an arms blockade against Gaza."

Mr Jenkins added: "There has been no substantive dialogue since then between any part of the Brotherhood in the UK and government."

On Saturday, an MCB spokesman said its involvement did not amount to nominating military chaplains. “We will always support British Muslims taking part in our Armed Forces,” he added.