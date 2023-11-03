Amazon accused of selling merchandise with pro-Hamas slogan

Amazon UK is selling merchandise considered by many to be a pro-Hamas slogan.

Several items available on the shopping site, as first reported by Newsweek, bear the phrase, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, including T-shirts and mugs.

The phrase, which is enshrined in Hamas’s 2017 constitution but dates back to the 1960s, refers to the land that sits between the Jordan river to the east of Israel and the Mediterranean to the west.

For many, including UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, it implies the erasure of Israel, but others, like the Palestinian-American writer Yousef Munayyer, claim the phrase encapsulates a desire for a state where Palestinians can live as free and equal citizens “neither dominated by others nor dominating them”.

Amazon refused to comment in response to a request by The National.

The company instead pointed out its publicly available policy on the issue, which states: “Our offensive and controversial products policies prohibit the sale of products that promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organisations with such views, as well as listings that graphically portray violence or victims of violence.

“We periodically review and update these policies based on experience, current events and other relevant developments, and in consultation with internal and external resources.

“We have a dedicated team that is responsible for developing and updating our policies, refining and maintaining our systems and processes, continuously monitoring our store, and manually evaluating questionable products.”

It added: “To enforce our policies, we have proactive mechanisms in place to prevent noncompliant listings before a customer ever sees them.”

Labour MP Andy McDonald was recently suspended from the Labour Party for borrowing from the phrase in saying: “We won’t rest until we have justice, until all people, Israelis and Palestinians, between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty.”

He made the comments at a recent protest in London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Mr McDonald said his words were part of a wider “heartfelt plea for an end to the killings” in Gaza.

He has been suspended pending an investigation into his comments.