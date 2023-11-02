Sadiq Khan calls for unifying pro-Palestine protests

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged pro-Palestine protesters to consider the impact of demonstrations, citing concerns from the city’s Jewish community.

His comments came after activists staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street Station demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. He said he recognised people's right to protest but asked demonstrators to be mindful of how such actions might be received by Jewish Londoners, some of whom he said would be "frightened".

“You may be doing nothing that’s against the law,” he said in a message to protesters.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have drawn hundreds of thousands of people from across the country to London. These have been mainly peaceful, though about 100 arrests have been made so far, London's Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley said.

A group prayer by Jewish activists for the people of Gaza at St Pancras Station was broken up by British Transport Police officers on Thursday. The premises of Foreign office and a British arms firm were smeared in red paint that same morning.

Yet there has been a 14-fold rise in anti-Semitic incidents since the war in Gaza began on October 7, while anti-Muslim incidents have tripled, he added. Footage has shown protesters tearing pictures of Israeli hostages held by Hamas from a wall in Leicester Square in the centre of the capital.

Mr Khan warned that demonstrators were contributing to "to community discord".

The mayor highlighted the Jewish community's concerns when speaking to the London Assembly on Thursday. "There are Londoners who are scared and frightened for no other reason than their faith," he said.

Mr Khan met the city’s Jewish leaders on Wednesday, after which he said of the demonstrations: "It's leading to Londoners who are Jewish being scared.

"They're feeling very vulnerable, the rest of us should show some understanding of what they are going through," he told ITV News.

He has also accused some politicians of sowing the seeds of division in condemning the protests. "What doesn’t help is politicians seeking to divide communities rather than bring them together," he said.

Members of the Palestine Action group hold a protest at the aerospace firm Leonardo's headquarters in London. Getty Images

He hit back at London Assembly member Susan Hall, who criticised Mr Khan and the Met Police’s handling of the demonstrations, which she said had left the Jewish community feeling “very, very scared.”

Ms Hall has in the past been accused of racism for using the term "Londonistan" in reference to the capital's growing Muslim community. "The chutzpah of our member asking the question the way she did, bearing in mind she bears the responsibility for sowing the seeds of division takes some audacity,” said Mr Khan, using the Hebrew word for arrogance.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Britain's Jewish spiritual leader, praised Mr Khan for “his ongoing, unequivocal commitment to fighting anti-Semitism across London”, after a meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday.

But he also criticised the mayor’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Chief Rabbi told Mr Khan his support of a truce was “irresponsible” and would be a “stepping stone to yet more Hamas terrorist brutality”.

Mr Khan last week defied the Labour Party line by calling for a ceasefire, putting him at odds with the leader Keir Starmer.

He expressed his concerns over the “unprecedented rise” in anti-Semitism in the capital and said he would “always stand with Jewish Londoners and work to ensure all communities are united and safe".