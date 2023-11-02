University union calls for reinstatement of academics in Gaza free speech row

The University and College Union (UCU) has given a research funding body 48 hours to reverse its decision to suspend an advisory committee over members’ comments about the Israel-Gaza war, before it calls on its own members “to resign" from voluntary positions within the organisation.

The growing row over free speech within British academia began this week after the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology called for the immediate suspension of two committee members of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) body following their social media posts about the conflict.

Michelle Donelan claimed Prof Kate Sang, an academic at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, had described the government’s crackdown on Hamas support in the UK as “disturbing”, while alleging Dr Kamna Patel, associate professor at University College London (UCL), had retweeted a post saying Israel’s action in Gaza was akin to “genocide”.

A spokesman for UKRI told The National the work of the Research England Equality Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group had been suspended as a result.

In an open-reply letter shared on Tuesday, the organisation’s chief executive Prof Dame Ottoline Leyser said she was “deeply concerned” by the issues raised in Ms Donelan’s letter and had taken a number of steps in response.

Prof Dame Ottoline Leyser, chief executive of UK Research and Innovation. Alamy

They included suspending the operations of the Research England Equality Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group with immediate effect and launching an investigation into areas of concern raised by Ms Donelan.

However, the UCU has now waded into the row, giving the UKRI 48 hours from Wednesday to reverse what it called a “cowardly decision”.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It is deeply disappointing that instead of pushing back against the inappropriate and disproportionate demands, which were a thinly veiled excuse to attack wider equality, diversity and inclusion efforts, UKRI has capitulated to unwarranted pressure and in doing so offered validity to this intervention by opting to suspend the advisory board.

“This cowardly decision has had a serious impact on the sector's confidence in the independence of UKRI's decision-making processes.”

She added: “It is absolutely paramount to the protection of academic freedom that bodies that administer research funding are able to operate free from the whim of ministerial diktat. UKRI's actions over the last three days have given academics cause to think carefully about whether, given the politicisation of the organisation, they wish to continue to serve on UKRI bodies.

“We are already seeing principled resignations from such bodies and warn UKRI that there is very little time to preserve what is left of its credibility. Unless the decision to suspend the advisory board is reversed within 48 hours, we will call for UCU members to resign from all voluntary UKRI positions.”

Prof Tanja Bueltmann, chairwoman of international history at the University of Strathclyde, who was a member of UKRI’s talent peer review college, is among those who have stepped down “with immediate effect” in the wake of the row.

Speaking on BBC's Newsnight on Wednesday, she said: “I'm very concerned about the individual singling out of academics by a secretary of state. If there were concerns, we have processes that can be followed. And I think they should have been followed.

“The second point is that this was then conflated essentially with questions around equality, diversity and inclusion. And I think this is concerning, particularly because there are wider issues around this."

In a statement issued to The National, a spokesman for UKRI said: "We understand why some in our community feel the need to resign from UKRI advisory roles. We are grateful for their service and hope that relationships can be healed in the future.

"The approach we are taking is difficult for some to accept. We are adopting a well-governed process to support evidenced, principled decisions. The aim is to bring clear resolution in a way that best supports the people involved and research and innovation in the UK."

More than 2,500 academics have reportedly signed an open letter calling for the reinstatement of the board, the i newspaper reported.