Bletchley Park summit 'will bring about a new age of AI'

The world's first summit on artificial intelligence safety will open the door to a new age of AI, the UK's Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan has said.

Ms Donelan said the backdrop of Bletchley Park would reaffirm Britain's “historic leadership in overseeing the development of new technologies”.

During the Second World War that British codebreakers, including Alan Turing, used early forms of computer intelligence to break the Enigma code used by the Nazis to encrypt messages at Bletchley Park.

The discovery changed the course of the conflict, saving millions of lives.

Their work enabled British intelligence to act upon the information the Bletchley team gave them, contributing to several vital military victories during the war.

It also sparked the industrialisation of code breaking and paved the way for the first forms of computers used today.

“What happened at Bletchley Park 80 years ago opened the door to the new information age,” said Ms Donelan ahead of the summit.

“And what happens there this week will open the door to a new age of AI.”

Bletchley Park – in pictures

Bletchley Park Bletchley Park, pictured in 1926, became the centre of allied code-breaking activities during the Second World War, where Germany's Enigma and Lorenz codes, both considered unbreakable, were deciphered. All photos: Getty Images

Bletchley Park was confirmed as the location for the summit earlier this year due to the UK's history as “home to transformative technologies of the future”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. He added there was “no better place” to host the first-ever summit on global AI safety.

A permanent exhibition of the event will be placed at Bletchley following the two-day event, which the government hopes will produce an international statement about the nature of AI risks, offering the first globally agreed response to the technology.

Who is attending the event?

The White House has confirmed that US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the summit on Thursday, rather than President Joe Biden. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to miss the summit.

The UK's published list shows 27 governments will be present at the summit.

The list shows the UAE, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine and the US will all be among the attending governments.

Executives from tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Samsung and Sony will also attend, alongside AI firms including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

Elon Musk's new start-up, xAI, will also be present. The SpaceX, Tesla and X owner will stream a conversation with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday night, after the summit's conclusion.

The European Commission and UN is also set to have a representative attending.