Rishi Sunak warns on Terminator AI threat to nuclear systems

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sided with catastrophist visions of artificial intelligence on Thursday as he said regulatory steps had to be taken to ensure the technology did not go rogue to cause “pandemics and nuclear war”.

At a British hosted AI safety summit in Bletchley Park outside London, scores of industry leaders and government officials are assessing the 'Terminator' risk that machines take over from humans over the “humongous benefits” from progress.

Mr Sunak is meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US Vice President Kamala Harris after the launch of 28-country declaration on future oversight of so-called “frontier systems”.

Mr Guterres last week announced a high-level panel to report to the secretary general on AI and Mr Sunak said he welcomed the opportunity to share thoughts. “We’re delighted to have this conversation about making sure we manage the risks so we enjoy the benefits," Mr Sunak said.

While the UK Prime Minister has ambitious visions for the country's global AI impact, he has also taken on the warnings of society dangers from adoption of the technology.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives on day two of the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, on Thursday. Bloomberg

Pointing to industry division, he organised the summit as a rallying point for governments to take on the emerging risks.

“People developing this technology themselves have raised the risk that AI may pose and it’s important to not be alarmist about this,” he said.

“There’s debate about this topic. People in the industry themselves don’t agree and we can’t be certain.

“But there is a case that it may pose a risk on a scale like pandemics and nuclear war and that’s why, as leaders, we have a responsibility to act to take the steps to protect people, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Elon Musk said AI was “one of the biggest threats” humanity faces and said it was “not clear to me if we can control such a thing” when for the first time, humans faced “something that is going to be far more intelligent than us”. "It's one of the existential risks that we face and it is potentially the most pressing one if you look at the timescale and rate of advancement," he said.

“Terminator scenario” – a reference to the Arnold Schwarzenegger film where machines take over the world – was also discussed by UK Science Secretary Michelle Donelan.

“That is one potential area where it could lead but there are several stages before that,” she said.

Ms Donelan said the government had a responsibility to manage the potential risks, but also said AI offered “humongous benefits”.

Meta Platforms chief AI scientist Yann LeCun pointed to DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis, who is influential in Downing St, as a promoter of Doomster views of the technology risks.

There are fears that the most advanced parts of the industry are keen on “regulatory capture” of emerging government policy.

Ciaran Martin, the former head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, said on Twitter on Thursday the undertone of the summit was a “genuine debate between those who take a potentially catastrophic view of AI and those who take the view that it’s a series of individual, sometimes-serious problems”.

Government officials said a follow-up meeting would be held by South Korea in six months and a full-scale annual meeting in France in a year.

For those gatherings the most immediate risks posed by AI are misinformation, disinformation and deep-fakes.

The US and the UK have set up AI safety institutes to draw up standards for testing AI models for public use while Mr Sunak has also proposed a global expert panel on AI, similar to the UN climate change panel.

Mr Sunak is also scheduled to discuss AI with Mr Musk in a conversation that will be played on the social network X, formerly Twitter after the summit ends.

One participant in the talks, Tino Cuellar, the president of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the launch of the institutes raised hopes for a network of regulation and overall framework that operated along the lines of UN-led cooperation on combatting climate change. "The reality is a lot of the conversations we're having here are underpinned by some degree of consensus around what the state of science is but that's a really tricky subject as we've seen climate change," he said. "There'll be ideally a network so these institutes can share information and do research on problems that range from the more sensitive national security questions, the broader safety questions that affect the entire world.

"I sense real enthusiasm for the idea of generating a panel of scientists to work on a semi-regular or a regular report on state of AI progress."

A Yougov poll of the UK public found low public confidence that governments could rein in AI. It said 42 per cent had not very much confidence and 29 per cent said they had no confidence at all.