Charles and Camilla arrive in Kenya for five-day state visit

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on Monday for the start of a five-day state visit – their first to a Commonwealth country since their accession to the throne.

The tour comes as the East African nation celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

The royals flew to the capital Nairobi on RAF Voyager and were greeted by a small group of officials during an administrative arrival, before a formal ceremonial welcome on Tuesday.

The ministerial jet flew to Kenya with 40 per cent sustainable aviation fuel, at the king's request.

The king and queen’s programme reflects the areas where Kenya and the UK are working together, from tackling climate change and promoting youth opportunity and employment to working towards a more stable region.

During their state visit the couple will interact with a wide range of people from Kenyan society.

King Charles will meet President William Ruto, members of the Kenyan government, UN staff, faith leaders, young people and Kenyan marines.

Highlights of the state visit include a trip to Nairobi National Park to learn about the Kenya Wildlife Service’s conservation work.

The couple will also watch Kenyan marines, trained by the Royal Marines, staging a mock covert beach landing when they visit Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa.

During the visit, King Charles will acknowledge the “painful aspects“ of the UK and Kenya’s shared history.

Kenya gained independence from Britain on December 12, 1963, and the two countries have enjoyed a close relationship since, despite the violent colonial legacy of the Mau Mau uprising, which led to a period known as the Emergency.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the king, said when the foreign tour was first announced a few weeks ago: “The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya shared history, including the Emergency.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”