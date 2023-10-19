British Airways launches new daily flight to Abu Dhabi

Route will begin operating next April and a range of promotional fares are available to book now

British Airways will be operating daily flights to Abu Dhabi from April 20, 2024. Reuters

Soraya Ebrahimi
Oct 19, 2023
British Airways will launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year, following a four-year hiatus.

The route will begin operating on April 20, 2024, serving the UAE’s capital on a year-round basis from London Heathrow and is available to book from today.

The new flight will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. It will boost connectivity to the UAE as it joins flights to neighbouring Dubai which operate up to three times a day from Heathrow.

British Airways is offering celebrating the launch with a range of promotional fares.

“Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said.

“With a blend of beach, city and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board as we grow our footprint in the UAE.”

“We’re delighted to welcome British Airways back to Abu Dhabi International Airport, adding to the growing list of leading carriers set to use Terminal A as their operational base in Abu Dhabi,” Maureen Bannerman, Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Commercial Officer, said.

“A luxurious new gateway to Abu Dhabi, Terminal A will open to the public from November 1st, offering state-of-the-art facilities for both passengers and airlines.”

Updated: October 19, 2023, 7:26 PM
