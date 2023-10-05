How will the new Advanced British Standard work?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a revolutionary step in England's education system for pupils over 16 – the Advanced British Standard (ABS).

With the intention of creating a more rigorous and comprehensive education standard, the system is set to replace the current A-levels and T-levels by the mid-2030s.

Mr Sunak told the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday: “We will introduce the new rigorous, knowledge-rich Advanced British Standard, which will bring together A-levels and T-levels into a new single qualification for our school leavers.”

What is the Advanced British Standard?

The ABS is a new qualification targeting the 16 to 19 age group.

Unlike the current system in which pupils usually pick three A-levels, under the ABS they will study five subjects, blending academic and technical subjects.

The ABS draws inspiration from the US-style "majors and minors".

Typically, pupils would pick three major subjects and two minors. However, there is flexibility for those who wish to specialise further.

For instance, an aspiring doctor might take up three major subjects in chemistry, biology and maths, and complement these with three minor subjects in English, physics and maths.

A significant change is the inclusion of English and maths for every pupil until the age of 18, with the aim of ensuring proficient literacy and numeracy across the board.

Those finding these subjects challenging will have courses tailored to help them acquire essential skills needed in life and employment.

The new system aims to bridge academic and technical studies with a broader, flexible curriculum. PA

How does ABS differ from A-Levels and T-Levels?

The primary distinction lies in the breadth and depth of subjects.

While A-level pupils typically study three subjects, ABS pupils will tackle five.

Pupils commit two years to complete a T-level, which is comparable to three A-levels.

This broader curriculum aims to address concerns that British schoolchildren study fewer subjects than their counterparts in other OECD countries.

The objective is to produce well-rounded adults with a broader knowledge base for which employers have expressed a preference.

Additionally, the ABS will increase teaching hours to ensure depth is not sacrificed for breadth.

The flexibility of the ABS allows pupils to merge academic subjects with vocational qualifications, providing more comprehensive career preparation.

For instance, they might combine academic studies with industry-relevant qualifications such as agriculture or business management.

Such an integrated approach would also offer opportunities for industry placements, which could be invaluable for future careers.

When is the transition expected?

Pupils starting primary school this term will likely be the first batch to experience the ABS, indicating a gradual transition expected to span about a decade, based on the history of educational reforms.

The Department for Education anticipates the new system to be in full swing by the late 2030s.

Challenges ahead

The proposed changes are not without their challenges.

The teaching community has expressed concerns about introducing such vast alterations.

A report by the National Foundation for Educational Research highlighted an existing shortage of teachers, especially in subjects like physics, chemistry and maths.

The government, in response, has committed £600 million over two years to prepare for the ABS, including incentives for teachers in subjects where a shortage has been identified.

Feedback from education unions and teaching professionals suggests the need for a comprehensive strategy to address current challenges before embarking on new reforms.

Universities UK, representing numerous universities across the country, has expressed interest in the proposal, highlighting the potential changes in university admissions.

Why the change?

Mr Sunak emphasised "education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet". He expressed pride in the government's efforts to raise educational standards and support quality teaching.

The Prime Minister believes in creating an equilibrium between academic and technical education, with the ABS serving as a tool to bridge this gap.

“I want to build on our Conservative achievements and take a long-term decision to address the problems with our 16 to 19 education system," Mr Sunak said.

“Technical education is not given the respect it deserves but I am changing all of that, pulling one of the biggest levers we have to change the direction of our country,” he told the party conference on Wednesday.

Reactions to the announcement

The new system has garnered mixed reactions.

Sam Freedman, a school expert and previous senior adviser to Michael Gove at the Department for Education, likened it to the diploma introduced years previously.

The Advanced British Standard is David Miliband's Diploma reborn. The one that Michael Gove killed off because it didn't work. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 4, 2023

Nick Gibb, Minister of State for Schools, said: "The Advanced British Standard will build on our successful reforms by harnessing the best of our knowledge-rich A Levels and skills-based T Levels to create our new, rigorous post-16 system."

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “There is merit in bringing technical and academic qualifications into a single qualification. However, the practicalities are daunting because of the severity of the recruitment and retention crisis.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, expressed reservations about the proposal.

Dare I say it?



Feel a bit sorry for the Department for Education. Civil servants having to start work on the "Advanced British Standard".



Must be pretty demoralising having to work on something, knowing a that a looming General Election will likely make it meaningless.



Their… — Daniel Kebede (@DanielKebedeNEU) October 4, 2023

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "The announcement shows just how out of touch this government has become with the teaching profession."

He emphasised the necessity of addressing more immediate concerns such as teacher recruitment and support for pupils with special needs. "The government should be focusing on fixing those, not announcing yet another round of seismic changes to exams and qualifications."

Previous changes in the education system

The landmark 1944 Education Act, often referred to as the Butler Act, signified the dawn of the modern state education era in the UK, laying the foundation for the tripartite secondary schooling system consisting of grammar, secondary modern and secondary technical schools.

Fast forward to 1988, the Education Reform Act marked another major pivot. It not only introduced the National Curriculum but also standardised testing for ages 7, 11, 14, and 16. It introduced league tables showing the performance metrics of schools.

During the tenure of PM Tony Blair, from 1997 to 2007, further reforms swept across the education landscape. The inception of Literacy and Numeracy Hours was ushered in for primary schools, while secondaries had the opportunity to delve into specialisations with the Specialist Schools initiative.

The rise of vocational qualifications such as BTECs, presenting an alternative to the conventional GCSEs and A-Levels, started in 1984 and ran into the 2000s. Then, the 2010s witnessed a wave of curriculum refinement and exam alterations under both coalition and Conservative governments.

A paradigm shift was the transition from modular A-levels to linear formats and the introduction of a new 9-1 grading index for GCSEs, replacing the age-old A*-G.

By 2017, another significant stride was made with the launch of T-Levels. These technical qualifications emerged as an alternative to A-Levels, emphasising a blend of classroom instruction and real-world job experience.