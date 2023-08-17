A-level results day 2023: Students vie with overseas scholars for university places

As school leavers across the country collect their A-level results, there is concern that British students could lose out to international applicants in the competition for places at top universities this summer.

UK students could face more competition this year due to a growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population and international demand, it has been suggested.

In England, tuition fees for undergraduate students from the UK are capped at £9,250 ($11,766) a year.

But universities can charge overseas students significantly higher fees.

Last year, the overall entry rate for UK 18-year-olds was 37.5 per cent.

“Certainly we see around 13 per cent of placed students are international students," said Clare Marchant, chief executive of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service.

"We know it is absolutely pivotal to diversity at institutions and on courses.

"And broadly, that percentage we don’t expect to change hugely come Thursday or the end of the cycle in October, either.”

Ms Marchant said the number of universities only opening courses in clearing to international students this year was "broadly consistent with previous years".

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study, and also those who have applied outside the normal application window, can also use the process.

“I think that the proof in the pudding in terms of competition probably will come on Thursday afternoon as some of those courses are taken out of clearing as they get filled up," she said.

Proportion of top A-level results expected to fall on last year

Last year, more than a third (36.4 per cent) of British A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades, compared to 44.8 per cent in 2021 and 38.5 per cent in 2020.

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said this year’s A-level results will be lower than last year, but they are expected to be similar to those in 2019.

In 2019, the last summer before the pandemic, about one in four (25.4 per cent) UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades.

But in Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators have said they do not expect to return to pre-pandemic grading standards until 2024.

The pupils who are receiving their A-level results did not sit GCSE exams and were awarded teacher-assessed grades amid the pandemic.

Record high GCSE results in 2021 may cause A-Level disappointment

Leaders in the education sector have warned that this cohort could face greater disappointment on A-level results day as they may have higher expectations after receiving record high GCSE results in 2021.

“Their aspirations will have been raised because of the results they got at GCSE," said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.

“And yet what they’re going to see [on Thursday] in most cases is that however their sister or brother did last year getting a string of top grades, that is less likely to happen this year.”

Mr Barton said he had heard anecdotal evidence that some teachers predicted grades for students “more akin” to during the pandemic years, despite the return to pre-Covid grading standards in England this year.

“Whereas we will always see some disappointment on results day, that disappointment might be intensified if those young people feel that actually the kind of grades they were getting through the year and on their Ucas reference from the school reflected something higher than in reality they could be getting,” he said.

Why A-Level reseults must return to pre-pandemic levels

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has said exam results in England need to return to pre-pandemic levels to ensure A-levels carry “weight and credibility” with employers and universities.

But Mr Gibb said “additional protection” is in place this year, where grade boundaries will be altered if senior examiners find national evidence of a drop in standards compared with 2019.

Covid-19 led to an increase in top A-level and GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

“For me, the biggest concerns are likely to be around people who get less good results than they expected and who may then miss their firm offer and possibly also their insurance offer," said Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute.

“Remember, this is the cohort that got stellar GCSE grades so more than usual will be disappointed by their deflated A-level results, and they will then find there’s less choice than in recent years in clearing.

“Even if they do find a place they’re happy with, they may then struggle to find decent accommodation, which is in short supply in many cities.

"It’s a bit of a mess and the best advice is for people to act swiftly."

Number of clearing places slightly up on last year

As of Wednesday morning, the day before A-level results day, a PA sample of 130 of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,521 courses with vacancies for undergraduate students living in England on the Ucas clearing website.

A similar analysis last year, carried out the day before A-level results day, showed there were 22,685 courses with vacancies on the clearing site, which is slightly more than the number available this year.

Students in England have faced some disruption to their schooling due to Covid-19, and a series of teacher strikes since February this year.

Carl Cullinane, director of research and policy at the Sutton Trust social mobility charity, warned that the return to pre-pandemic grading for this year’s A-levels “doesn’t bode well for disadvantaged students".

“Disadvantaged young people were impacted most by school closures and have faced further disruption through the cost-of-living crisis," he said.

“With an approach to grading this year, which doesn’t take account of these experiences, less well-off young people are facing a cliff edge.

“Universities should consider the disruption different young people have faced when confirming places on the back of A-level results.”

T-level results will also be received by thousands of students in England on Thursday, and youngsters across the country will be awarded their level 3 vocational and technical qualification exam results.

“I’m incredibly proud of all students receiving their results today," Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said.

"For many, this will have been the first set of formal exams they have ever taken, having faced unprecedented circumstances in the years building up to this summer.

“I know young people will have risen to the challenge, and thousands will get the results they need to take hold of their future, whether at university, through an apprenticeship or in the world of work.

“There are more options than ever before and a huge amount of support available, whether pupils get the results they wanted or not.

“Congratulations to each and every young person taking their next step and thank you to the teachers who helped them get there.”

In Scotland, the Scottish Qualifications Authority has taken a sensitive approach to grading and modified course assessments this year.

Figures released by the authority last week showed the pass rate for exams in Scotland is down from last year, but it remains above 2019 levels.