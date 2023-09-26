Man who confronted terrorist on London Bridge honoured at Windsor Castle

A man who tackled the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker in 2019 has been honoured at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Lukasz Koczocik, one of the four men who detained convicted terrorist Usman Khan until armed police arrived at the scene, received the Queen’s Gallantry Medal on Tuesday.

Khan was held off by Mr Koczocik alongside Steven Gallant, John Crilly and Darryn Frost. All four were awarded the medal in this year's Civilian Gallantry list, the last to be approved by the late queen.

Princess Anne, the daughter of the late queen, presented the award.

Mr Koczocik had used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm Khan.

The attacker was tackled to the ground and restrained until armed police arrived.

Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three others before running on to London Bridge.

Among the other people receiving an honour was Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, who will be awarded a damehood at Windsor Castle for her political and public service.

Floral tributes were left for Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, who were killed in the terror attack. Getty Images

Dawid Konotey-Ahulu and David Wightwick also received honours at Tuesday’s investiture.

Mr Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of the 10,000 Interns Foundation, received a CBE for his services to diversity and inclusion by providing paid internships to 10,000 black students and graduates.

The former barrister has also helped create 10,000 paid internships for disabled students and graduates.

David Wightwick, chief executive of UK-Med – a humanitarian medical NGO – received a CMG for services to UK humanitarian support.

A humanitarian for three decades, Mr Wightwick oversaw UK-Med’s relief effort in Ukraine after the start of the war.

Mr Wightwick has delivered humanitarian aid following various major disasters including the civil war in Liberia, the West Africa Ebola outbreak and the Yemen conflict.

The director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, Philip Jones, is set to receive an OBE for his services to the arts and television, while David Barnes, a polar marine ecologist, was honoured with the Polar Medal.

Dr Barnes is set to join Sir David Attenborough for the polar water trials around the Scotia Sea area in the South Atlantic Ocean.