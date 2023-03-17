London Bridge men who tackled terrorist to be honoured for bravery

Four men who tackled the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker on London Bridge and helped enable his arrest will receive civilian medals for bravery.

Steven Gallant, John Crilly, Darryn Frost and Lukasz Koczocik all feature on this year’s Civilian Gallantry List, the last to be approved by the late queen, after stepping in to confront extremist Usman Khan during the attack in November 2019.

Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three others before running on to London Bridge.

Ex-prisoner Mr Crilly hosed Khan with a fire extinguisher and communications manager Mr Frost jabbed at Khan with a narwhal tusk, sending him off balance.

Mr Koczocik used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm Khan. Gallant then tackled Khan to the ground, where he was restrained until armed police arrived.

Gallant, one of two men convicted of killing Barrie Jackson in Hull in 2005, had been allowed out on licence for the first time when the incident occurred.

They will each receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

Usman Khan was confronted by Darryn Frost, Steven Gallant and John Crilly on London Bridge. Photo: Metropolitan Police

Prison officer Adam Roberts, who had escorted Gallant to the event on day release, also features on the list, having given first aid to Ms Jones after she was stabbed.

Also on the 15-person list is church bell ringer John Rees, 88, who was killed as he attempted to stop a woman from carrying out a knife attack in a store on May 5, 2020.

He was stabbed and bludgeoned with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher by Zara Radcliffe during the attack in Pen Y Graig, Rhondda, South Wales.

Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri, who were in the shop at the time, have also been recognised for their roles in helping to confront Radcliffe.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “We all hope we’d react with courage in the face of danger. These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way.

“Their selfless actions have saved lives, and I want to express profound thanks for their willingness to put themselves in danger to protect others.

“They are all extremely worthy winners of the final Civilian Gallantry awards of Her Majesty the late queen.”