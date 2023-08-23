Ukrainian migrants to be offered free English lessons to boost job prospects

Free English lessons are being made available for up to 10,000 Ukrainians to improve their job prospects in the UK.

Those who fled their homeland and settled in the UK will be given almost 20 hours of online English learning a week over 10 weeks, the government said.

They will be offered more support over a 12-week period, including advice on how to find jobs, CV writing and application support, and one-to-one interview practice, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

The latest government data up to August 14 shows that 184,400 Ukraine Scheme visa holders have arrived in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Survey results published in July suggested more than half of adults who fled Ukraine because of the war want to stay in the UK even when it is safe to return to their home country.

Fifty-two per cent said they intended to live in the UK most of the time when they felt it is safe to return to Ukraine, according to research by the Office for National Statistics.

Most of these people said it was because there were more opportunities for work in the UK, according to the survey.

The poll was based on data collected from 10,709 people aged 18 and above between April 27 and May 15.

“Ukrainian Independence Day is a time to celebrate Ukrainian culture and traditions, as well as our shared values," said the Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan.

“It is also a sombre reminder of the need to continue to support our Ukrainian friends in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion. We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

“These new English language and employment support courses add to the package of wider government support in place to help Ukrainians find work and settle into our communities while it’s not safe to return to Ukraine.”

World Jewish Relief is the charity chosen in partnership with the British Council to run the online courses and the aim is to train up to 10,000 Ukrainians within a year.

“We are proud of the difference that World Jewish Relief has made, and will continue to make, in providing essential support for those forced to flee by war," said Paul Anticoni, chief executive of the charity.

“This much-needed programme will enable us to offer transformative language and employment support in partnership with the British Council to thousands more Ukrainians seeking to rebuild their lives in the UK.”