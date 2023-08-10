UK completes training of about 1,000 Ukrainian marines

British forces have completed a six-month training programme with nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines who will soon return home.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans for the training in February during a surprise visit to London.

British commandos have since trained about 9,000 marines and instructed them in amphibious operations and inflatable boat beach raids.

“The UK has led the way in training the armed force of Ukraine, providing world-leading training in frontline combat skills to more than 20,000 of Ukraine’s army recruits through Operation Interflex,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“This programme of training, delivered by elite British commandos, will support Ukraine to build its own distinct marine force and expand its capability to operate in a maritime environment.”

The marines received training across a range of areas, including in the use of anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft missiles and the use of mortars and drones.

The Ministry of Defence said many of the Ukrainian trainees were civilian volunteers who had no previous military experience.

Others were transferred from sections of the Ukrainian armed forces.

More than 20,000 Ukrainian recruits have already received training in the UK since the start of the war.