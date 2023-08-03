Ben Wallace praises RAF role in Nato’s Baltic air policing mission

Ben Wallace has said a Royal Air Force (RAF) Nato air policing mission in Estonia, in which dozens of Russian planes were intercepted, delivered a powerful message of unity to President Vladimir Putin.

Praising the RAF's success, Britain's Defence Secretary emphasised the unwavering commitment of the UK and its allies in safeguarding European airspace and standing against any potential threat to their borders.

RAF personnel have returned to the UK after leading the air policing mission in Eastern Europe for four months, during which pilots intercepted 50 Russian aircraft and flew for a combined total of more than 500 hours.

The members of the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing (140 EAW) were sent to Amari Airbase at the start of March, along with a squadron of RAF Typhoon fighter jets, to conduct Quick Reaction Alert missions of Russian aircraft transiting close to Nato airspace.

The deployment, named Op Azotize, began with RAF pilots flying missions alongside the German Air Force – during which the first joint air intercept between Nato allies took place, as British and German Typhoons shadowed a Russian air-to-air refuelling plane and a transport aircraft.

“Hundreds of RAF pilots and personnel have spent months away from their families, working round-the-clock alongside our allies to keep Europe’s skies safe," Mr Wallace said.

“The UK’s successful leadership of Nato’s air policing mission in Estonia, resulting in the interception of dozens of Russian aircraft by the RAF, sends a strong message to Putin that we stand united with our allies against any threat to our borders.”

British and Spanish air force jets at Amari Airbase in Estonia. PA

Once the RAF took full control of the air policing mission, it said, their Typhoon fighter jets regularly intercepted Russian fighters, long-range bombers and reconnaissance aircraft.

There was a 21-day period when they intercepted Russian planes 21 times.

During the course of the deployment, operations were conducted in co-ordination with the Portuguese and Romanian Air Forces, which jointly led the Nato air policing mission in Lithuania.

“Following a successful deployment to Estonia from our strategic airbase at Lossiemouth, I pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing for their role in protecting Nato airspace over the last four months," defence minister Baroness Goldie said.

One of a squadron of RAF Typhoon jets involved in Nato's Baltic air policing mission. PA

On Wednesday, the leader of 140 EAW, Wing Commander Scott MacColl, officially passed on the responsibility of the air policing mission in Estonia to the Spanish Air Force.

“The RAF is committed to its role within Nato of collective defence, to ensure the strength and unity of the alliance and to deter and defend against threats to Nato security," Air and Space Commander, Air Marshal Harv Smyth, said.

"While in Estonia, 140 Expeditionary Air Wing has excelled, participating in 12 major Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force exercises in addition to the Air Policing role.

“I am extremely proud of the whole force’s hard work and dedication.

"Now that they are back in the UK, their focus will be straight back to providing UK quick reaction alert where they will help ensure the safety and integrity of UK airspace, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

The Nato mission was set up in 2014 at Amari Airbase in Estonia and Siauliai base in Lithuania, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Allies participating in the mission take turns every four months, deploying to the airbases in Eastern Europe.