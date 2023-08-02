UK and Zambia to expand clean energy partnership with green investment targets

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to Zambia on Thursday and announce the expansion of the UK’s clean energy partnership with the African country.

Mr Cleverly will unveil new targets to drive green investment, which include up to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) of private sector investment in Zambia’s mining, minerals and renewable energy sectors, and up to £500 million in government-backed investments.

He will also pledge up to £150 million of private sector investment into small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

READ MORE James Cleverly says UK will consider requests from African leaders for military training

The new targets will be delivered through the UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact, which was signed in 2021 and has already seen more than £78 million dedicated to Zambian SMEs.

As the first UK foreign secretary visit to Zambia in more than 30 years, Mr Cleverly will tour a copper mine and sign a preliminary agreement on critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and others essential to the global clean energy transition.

Green energy sources - in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is located about 50 kilometres south of Dubai. AP

“Working together with our partners in Zambia, the UK is driving the clean energy transition," he said.

“The UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact and our landmark agreement on critical minerals will support investment between UK and Zambian business, creating jobs in both countries and improving environmental and social standards.

“Together we will build a stronger, greener, more prosperous future for both countries, which benefits us all.”

Mr Cleverly also visited Nigeria and Ghana during his three-country, four-day African tour, where he reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to advance trade, investment and green growth.