UK and Qatar agree on closer defence and security ties

The UK and Qatar have agreed on closer co-operation on defence and security.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hailed the strength of the bilateral partnership during a trip to the Gulf nation on Tuesday which included a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

On the first stop of his three-day trip to the Middle East, Mr Cleverly also met Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

On Wednesday, he was scheduled to travel to Kuwait before finishing his brief tour in Jordan.

“A historic partnership with a bright future,” Mr Cleverly wrote on Twitter alongside photos of his discussions in Qatar.

“Closer co-operation on security, defence and economy benefits both our countries.”

He thanked his hosts for offering a “warm welcome” on his first visit to the Gulf nation since attending the Fifa World Cup last November.

The UK’s military co-operation with Qatar dates back to the formation of the nation in 1971.

In May 2022, the allies signed a deal under which Qatar agreed to invest up to £10 billion over five years in key sectors of the UK economy. Cyber security, financial technology, life sciences and zero emissions vehicles were some of the areas earmarked for funding.

The Foreign Office in London said “trade and investment with the Gulf is vital to support the Prime Minister’s priorities to grow the economy.”

Rishi Sunak has made economic growth and the creation of better paid jobs one of the five pillars of his leadership.

The ministry said Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan are “important energy, defence and security partners for the UK”.