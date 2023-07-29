Ukrainians on AS90 howitzer crash course say training key to counter-offensive

Smoke drifts across the windswept hills of a military training site in the south-west of England as Ukrainian soldiers load shells into self-propelled guns under a grey sky.

The thud of artillery rips through the afternoon silence.

The troops are in their final hours of an intensive three-week course run by the British Army to improve their skills using the AS90.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in January that around 30 AS90s and 14 Challenger II battle tanks would be sent to Ukraine to help the country's fight against Russia.

The 155mm howitzers have been a much-welcomed boost for the Ukrainians and have played a key role in the army’s summer counter-offensive.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has trained 120 Ukrainian personnel to use AS90s in recent months.

In June, the MoD trained 12 Ukrainian instructors so they could go on to train their own crews. In July, 60 troops were taken through the training by their Ukrainian superiors, monitored by British Army personnel.

The last cohort will now head back to their homeland to use their newly honed skills on the battlefield.

Ruslan, who did not wish to give his surname, was among the Ukrainian gun commanders teaching troops to use the AS90 last week.

“The higher number of guns we hold bring us closer to our victory.,” he said. “Training and weapons are vital.”

Senior Sergeant Ruslan is a Ukrainian gun commander training his country's troops in the UK. Victoria Pertusa / The National

In pre-invasion days, the 51-year-old was a construction engineer.

Within a week of Moscow invading Ukraine the father-of-two left his civilian life behind and took up arms to defend his homeland.

A year-and-a-half into the war, he now trains fellow soldiers on the AS90.

“The training has been really effective and you can see the results behind us,” Senior Sergeant Ruslan told The National.

Ruslan said he and his comrades remain “highly motivated and spirited” after more than 500 days of war and have complete trust in their superiors.

“We believe in the decisions they make and we believe the counter-offensive as a result will be very effective and take us closer to the day of victory,” he added.

Captain Ewan Philip was among members of the 14th Regiment of the Royal Artillery overseeing the Ukrainians' training.

He said while some troops had had a lot to learn, others had been engaged in combat training since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and only needed their skills refreshed.

The AS90 weighs 44.5 tonnes and has a maximum firing range of 24.7km. It is loaded with shells weighing about 44kg and is usually manned by between two and four soldiers.

“We’re teaching them [how to use] the gun in three weeks,” said Capt Philip. “Normally, for us to teach a British soldier it’s about five weeks to be a gun commander.

“But we’re not teaching them every single thing, bearing in mind that some of them have been in the war since Crimea so these guys are experienced gunners. We’re just teaching them how to operate and stay alive in an AS90.”

Staff Sergeant Perkins said the Ukrainian soldiers soaked up every ounce of advice and direction like “sponges”.

He told The National he was impressed by their determination and eagerness. “The Ukrainians are absolutely astonishing,” he said.

The Ukrainians had been using similar platforms prior to the UK’s donation of AS90s, so many of the troops adapted quickly to the new guns.

He said the self-propelled guns are crucial to helping the Ukrainian Army push back the Russians.

Any issues that arise with the gun can easily be fixed on the battlefield – which can mean the difference between life and death for crews.

“No matter what happens with the gun, they can still support the infantry on the frontline, which is what their main objective is,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defence said: “The UK has provided 32 AS90 platforms to Ukraine.

“The AS90 have played a major role in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s counteroffensive this summer. They have delivered artillery fire to support ground forces during assaults on Russian positions.”

Ukraine and Russia conflict – photos