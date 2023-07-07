500 days of war in Ukraine leaves refugees across Europe with changed lives

Russia’s battle for Ukraine reaches its 500th day on Saturday with no end to the fighting in sight, leaving many evacuees wondering if they will ever return to their home country.

As soldiers battle for control over territory, millions of people have fled their homes, either internally or to international havens, with European neighbours absorbing the bulk of those who fled.

Now, some of Ukraine's six million displaced are beginning to think about settling for good in the countries they initially hoped would be temporary sanctuaries.

That could pose a challenge for rebuilding the economy when peace or a ceasefire comes.

For all sides – Ukraine, its western supporters and Russia – the stakes are rising.

Last month, a major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed, leaving death, destruction and long-term environmental damage in its wake.

Fears of a nuclear disaster increased this week when both sides accused each other of planning to attack one of the world’s largest atomic power plants.

Long-range missiles fired by Russia to deplete Ukraine's air defences have killed dozens of civilians.

Internally displaced people dream of returning home, but for those further afield, the lure could be a mirage.

Russia, which has a 1,974-kilometre border with Ukraine, became the route of Ukraine for 1.27 million quitting Ukraine. For those fleeing west, Germany took in the most, almost 1.1 million, followed by hundreds of thousands in Poland, the Czech Republic, the US and UK.

UNHCR studies show the vast majority of displaced Ukrainians want to return one day, but only about one in 10 plan to do so soon.

Natalka Korzh, a TV director, left behind a newly built home when she escaped the rockets falling on Kyiv in the early days of the war.

She is only now finding her feet in Portugal and does not plan on packing up her life again, even when fighting stop.

“I have to start from scratch,” she said. She now wants to open a charity in Portugal to help other migrants in the town of Lagoa, which she now calls home.

In previous refugee crises, for example in Syria, the desire to return home fades with time, UNHCR says.

Company managers in Ukraine are considering what type of workforce there will be.

Volodymyr Kostiuk, chief executive of Farmak, one of Ukraine's top pharmaceutical companies, with nearly 3,000 employees and more than $200 million in revenue the year before the war, said with so many people abroad, displaced or drafted into the military, there is a shortage in qualified laboratory workers and production specialists.

A residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine. Reuters

“We need to somehow try to return them to Ukraine, because we already see that the longer people are abroad, the less they want to return,” he said.

Anastasiya is among Ukraine's millions of internally displaced, having fled the southern city of Dnipro after a rocket attack.

“We heard a dull thud and I suddenly found myself in the window frame,” she said.

“As I remember, all I thought at that moment was to see my son, and I ran headlong from the fifth floor to the ground to look for my son. And only then I realised that a rocket hit my house.

“Our hopes are to come back to our apartment, rebuild the house, so that children again could loudly play in the yard and we could hear their laughs; that skies are blue and peaceful.”

A poll of about 500 businesses in Ukraine carried out by Ukrainian think tank the Institute for Economic Research and Political Studies showed that a third reported staff shortages as a key challenge.

Conscription-aged men are restricted from leaving Ukraine, so children and working-aged women make up most of the refugees.

Labour shortages have been particularly problematic in industries requiring higher levels of education and training because educated young women are among those most likely to have left the country since the war started in February 2022.

Two thirds of the women who sought refuge across Europe have a higher education, according to the Ukrainian Centre for Economic Strategy think tank.