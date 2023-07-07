US considers sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

The Biden administration on Friday was expected to on announce that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

The move is seen as hugely controversial because cluster bombs have been banned by more than 120 countries under an international treaty, though Russia, the US and Ukraine are not signatories.

Several US news outlets reported on the possible transfer of cluster weapons, and the White House was due to hold a press conference at 1pm EST on Friday.

Ukraine has long sought cluster munitions from the US, arguing that the weapons would be effective at clearing trenches and other defensive fortifications where Russian troops are dug in. A cluster munition, which can be fired by cannon or launched from the air, releases dozens or hundreds of smaller submunitions known as “bomblets” that can wreak havoc across a broad area.

Ukraine would welcome receiving US cluster munitions because they would have an “extraordinary psycho-emotional impact” on Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.

“Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures,” presidential political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Opponents of cluster munitions say they can cause civilian casualties years after they have been deployed, as not all bomblets explode and are often picked up by children after a conflict ends.

The Pentagon says today's munitions have a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths. The US used cluster bombs extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ukrainian officials have asked for the weapons to aid their campaign to push through lines of Russian troops and make gains in the continuing counteroffensive. Russian forces are already using cluster munitions on the battlefield and in populated civilian areas, US officials have said.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind “bomblets’’ that have a high rate of failure to explode – up to 40 per cent in some cases.

Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said the Pentagon has “multiple variants” of the munitions and “the ones that we are considering providing would not include older variants with (unexploding) rates that are higher than 2.35 per cent.”

Asked how the cluster munitions, if approved, would help Ukraine, Brig Gen Ryder said they can be loaded with charges that can penetrate armour and fragment so they can hit multiple personnel – “a capability that would be useful in any type of offensive operations.”

Congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the move was long overdue.

“Now is the time for the US and its allies to provide Ukraine with the systems it needs from cluster munitions to F-16s to ATACMS in order to aid their critical counteroffensive. Any further delay will cost the lives of countless Ukrainians and prolong this brutal war,” Mr McCaul said.

The Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, would give Ukraine the ability to strike Russian targets from as far away as 300 kilometres.