Four dead after Russian missile attack on Lviv as Zelenskyy vows to respond

A Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Thursday, killing at least four and wounding nine, with rescue workers scrambling through rubble to find survivors.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said about 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Mr Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

He said the street would remain closed until emergency workers “clear debris and pull out all the dead”.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

"The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7am, 4 people were killed, 9 were injured."

While Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised a “tangible response” to the strike on the city, which has become a haven for hundreds of thousands fleeing heavier fighting elsewhere in the country.

“Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists,” he wrote alongside a Telegram video post showing a ruined building.

“Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead … There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”

Ukraine is under near-nightly bombardment by Russian forces, who have often supplemented missile barrages with dozens of Iran-made drone attacks.

The targets are often apartment blocks and critical infrastructure, such as power plants, in the capital, Kyiv.

However, other attacks are aimed at major cities outside Russian control, including Lviv and the southern port of Odessa.

Footage from the president's office and Ukrainian activist Iryna Voichuk showed emergency workers sifting through the enormous debris of wrecked apartment buildings in a bid to locate survivors.

Footage from the scene of a russian night missile attack on Lviv. As of 7:15 am, four people died, nine were injured. Rescue efforts continue.

📹Presidential Office pic.twitter.com/eXPxBGBBwX — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) July 6, 2023

Thirteen people were killed in a Russian strike on a popular restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk last month.

Two teenage sisters were among the dead while a popular Ukrainian writer later died of her wounds.